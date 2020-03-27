Elle Fanning’s Hair Makeover: Dyes Her Hair Bright Pink At Home – Before & After Pics

Elle Fanning is using this time of self-isolation to switch up her look & she dyed her blonde hair pastel pink on March 25!

While the entire world is under self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, some of our favorite celebs have been switching up their hairstyles, including Elle Fanning, 21. Elle ditched her blonde hair when she dyed it a hot pink on March 25, showing off her new at-home hair dye on Instagram. Elle took to her Instagram stories to show off her newly box-dyed hair which was wet and down in natural waves. She didn’t post any caption with the photo, which shocked us all.

Meanwhile, the next day on March 26, Elle showed off her newly dyed hair which was blown out and dry, and the color looked amazing for a box-dyed job. She was making bolognese sauce at home when she showed off her new look, which honestly suits her perfectly.

Elle isn’t the only celeb who has done something drastic to their hair while under quarantine, in fact, Pink, 40, admitted on Instagram on March 24, that she gave herself a haircut while drinking and admitted she actually likes the way it looks. Aside from stars dying or cutting their hair, others are opting for natural looks, including Vanessa Hudgens, 31, who took to Instagram on March 16 to show off her natural voluminous, super curly hair. She posted a boomerang video of her shaking her natural hair which was down in beach waves. Vanessa captioned the video, “Not even gonna try to do my hair with this weather lol sooo this is what it’s gonna be.”

We absolutely love Elle’s new pink hair and we think it’s so brave of her to dye it herself while stuck at home. There are tons of other celebs who have rocked hair makeovers recently and you can click through the gallery above to see them all!