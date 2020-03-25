Pink took to Instagram on Mar. 24 to post her ‘quarantine diaries’ and gave a ‘PSA’ that advised her followers to cut their own hair and ‘stay home’ even though she did the same and now has to ‘fix it’.

Pink, 40, shared a funny update with her fans when she admitted that she gave herself a not so great haircut during her time in quarantine. The singer had a lighthearted opinion about the matter when she showed off the uneven cut underneath a beanie in a video she posted to Instagram on Mar. 24. “When I drink, I get really, really, really brilliant ideas and last night I got the idea, ‘I can cut hair! Why have I been paying people all this time?'” she said in the video after cheekily explaining that she’s made drinking “a sport” while staying at home.

“Look what I did,” she continued while taking off her red cap. “What do you think? Good look? Am I giving you Alyssa Milano vibes? Charlize Theron? I don’t know.” She ended the video by telling fans to, “Stay safe. Stay home. Cut your own hair! Screw it.”

Pink’s followers were quick to respond to her video and many of them seemed to appreciate her sense of humor during what is a stressful time for many. “You’re hilarious,” one wrote. “This is why I love this girl soo much! She’s for real, none of that show biz BS. 💯 Loved watching this!🤘,”another said. “She’s my spirit animal,” a third wrote. “Her personality is amazing!” another wrote.

It’s great to see Pink still trying to make her fans laugh in spite of the coronavirus pandemic that has caused many states to issue stay at home orders. We’re hoping to see more fun videos from her in the near future!