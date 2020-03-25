Rihanna, Bethenny Frankel, & More Stars Giving Huge Donations To Help During Coronavirus Crisis

As the novel coronavirus pandemic persists, celebs like Rihanna, Bethenny Frankel, Kylie Jenner and more have donated to help those in need. Here’s is what they have done during the current crisis.

With financial resources at their disposal, these stars are doing their part to make a major difference during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Whether it’s donating directly to organizations or providing information and resources for their social media followers, a number of stars have made an effort to make a difference. Here, we’re taking a look at what a few celebs have done to alleviate the financial burdens and stresses of a number of medical professionals and citizens.

On March 25, 22-year-old mogul Kylie Jenner made a $1 million donation to a Los Angeles physician in order for the money to be spent on face masks and other protective gear for those working on the front lines of this global crisis. Kylie’s personal physician, Dr. Thais Aliabadi revealed in her emotional statement on Instagram, “I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true.” Because of Kylie’s donation, “hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear” would be made available to healthcare workers, and would be “delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes.”

Two days before Kylie’s immense donation was made, Grammy-winner Rihanna did her part to help fight coronavirus on March 23. The “Umbrella” singer’s, 32, Clara Lionel Foundation donated $5 million to various organizations to help combat the spread of COVID-19. The money went to a number of worth organizations, including Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners in Health, The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and the International Rescue Committee, among others.

Former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel also leaped into action. Bethenny, who was already making coronavirus kits, complete with hand sanitizer gel, immunity boosts, and cash cards for the impoverished, added face masks to the package as well upon coming to a vital realization. “Because the idea of a doctor or a nurse who is risking their life and not to mention firefighters, and police officers, and people working at Publix and Kroger and Whole Foods, and all those people that are interacting with people all day, they all don’t have masks,” Bethenny shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “But on the forefront, the medical workers that are going in to intentionally interact with people with the worst crisis that we have ever seen in our lifetime, not having masks, being told to recycle masks, wash their masks, is a horror show.”

While Hollywood has stepped up to do their part in providing support to medical professionals, the entertainment industry has already been hit hard by the novel coronavirus. Stars like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Idris Elba are just three of the many stars who have been diagnosed with the virus. Furthermore, TV productions, films, and concerts have been suspended or rescheduled do to the global pandemic. As of March 25, there are well over 54,000 confirmed cases in the United States with over 700 lives being claimed by the virus.