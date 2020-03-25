Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million To Buy Face Masks & Protective Gear For Medical Workers In Crisis

Kylie Jenner’s personal physician was left ‘speechless’ after the young mogul donated $1 million to buy ‘hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear’ to help medical professional during the global pandemic.

Kylie Jenner‘s personal physician and OBGYN, Dr. Thais Aliabadi of Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, was so grateful to her patient for the incredible donation that Kylie made, making a difference during the current novel coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Aliabadi took to her Instagram on March 25, and gave Kylie a special shout out, thanking her for the amazing support. “I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude,” Aliabadi began the caption to her emotional post. “I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true.”

Dr. Aliabadi detailed that with Kylie’s $1 million donation, many medical professionals will now have access to “hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear.” The medical practitioner also said that those supplies will be “delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes.” Already, the United States is facing a situation where it is running out of face masks, specifically for those who need them most at the forefront of fighting the COVD-19 pandemic and saving the lives of those who are suffering from its deadly effects. What Kylie has done could help so much in the long run.

In closing her emotional statement, Dr. Aliabadi thanked Kylie and called her “my hero.” She also reiterated that Kylie’s “generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much.” Of course, Kylie was even more grateful to Dr. Aliabadi for her work, commenting, “I love you! and thank YOU for all the love and care you put into everything that you do! you’re an angel on earth.” You can read Dr. Aliabadi’s full statement here.

Kylie’s donation will make an impact in her region of the United States as more physicians and medical professionals are met with more Americans each day being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. The U.S. already has a total of well over 55,000 confirmed cases and is reporting over 700 deaths claimed by the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Across the globe, countries are locking down their borders and cities are facing quarantine while leaders try to contain the spread.