Bethenny Frankel Reveals She’s Donated 450k Medical Masks To Hospitals: She Saw Crisis Coming

Bethenny Frankel has been helping the ‘panicked’ public and medical workers stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic by sending ‘corona kits’ with important necessities like hand sanitizer and masks.

Bethenny Frankel, 49, is dealing with COVID-19 by using her platform to help others and it’s impressive. The Real Housewives of New York City star has been creating special kits with important essentials to people who need them and has donated a whopping 450,000 medical masks to medical workers who are working hard to help stop the spread of the virus so far. All the info about Bethenny’s new mission in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak and donation opportunities can be found on bstrong, the charity she created to help others in times of crisis such as natural disasters and now COVID-19.

“Several days ago, I said to my partner, we are making, we are distributing, corona kits, which are for hydration boost, immunity boost, hand sanitizer gel so people don’t get gouged, cash cards for the impoverished whose kids can’t be in school… But I pivoted and added to that when I realized that the masks were going to be a crisis” she EXCLUSIVELY explained to HollywoodLife on Mar. 21 “Because the idea of a doctor or a nurse who is risking their life and the only person who’s not in their house hiding right now and not to mention firefighters, and police officers, and people working at Publix and Kroger and Whole Foods, and all those people that are interacting with people all day, they all don’t have masks. But on the forefront, the medical workers that are going in to intentionally interact with people with the worst crisis that we have ever seen in our lifetime, not having masks, being told to recycle masks, wash their masks, is a horror show.”

Bethenny admitted she was “ahead of the curve” with donating masks because of what she’d been hearing from certain professionals like those from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). “The former head of FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) said about FEMA, ‘They need to just go get what they need and worry about it later. Pay for it later.’ So I said, ‘I just got to go wire money and start ordering masks because this is going to be the problem’,” she continued. “And they have to be N-95, they have to be medical grade certified masks. They’re not bras, they’re not made from fashion designers. That may be good for a postal worker who’s not dealing with a patient or someone who’s working at a supermarket, but not even, but for medical personnel, they need to have the proper medical masks.”

Bethenny’s plans for the masks took a lot of effort and she went on to describe exactly how the process unfolded and what hospitals she’s already donated to. “I have a place in Boston with my boyfriend so we started with Mask General, a subsidiary of Newton Wellesley Hospital saved my life,” she said. “And we talked to their president who said that they’ll go through an astronomical number in a month, so we donated 10,000 masks to them. And then I went to UCLA and Cedars-Sinai through Maria Menounos, and we donated 10,000 masks to them. And then NYU where I went to school, and where New York is the epicenter tracking to be the next Wuhan, China, but even worse because they don’t wear masks like they did in China. And so then I donated 10,000 to them. And then I heard today on Fox and Friends that Mount Sinai had already run out of masks. So I dedicated 5,000 masks to them. And then this took fire.”

Bethenny has also connected with MedStar, which she tweeted about. “They have over 120 clinical operations, 10 hospitals. They have over 5,000 doctors working in urgent medical, etc.” she said. “So we just worked with them to earmark masks and gowns and surgical gowns for them. So we are using the money that we’re raising through the community for all of the smaller hospitals, and shelters, and elderly homes that are calling, and tracking where they all are to get them money. So that’s all going to be the general fund.”

“Then we’re raising specific donations for thousands and thousands of masks to be donated to specific hospitals,” she continued. “And to give some of those corona kits to these healthcare workers because they are dehydrated and their immune system is shot.”

The coronavirus, which started in Wuhan, China in Dec. has infected a total of 318,776 people worldwide so far, including 26,909 Americans, and Bethenny has been donating so many masks because she believes it’s one of the most, if not the most, important items a person can have to help slow down the spread.

“The masks are like a swollen insane desperation that you cannot imagine,” she said. “I can’t tell you how many messages I get. I have four people assisting me just to field and talk to everybody and make them feel connected to something. And that I am hearing them. It is outrageous. People working in stores that are cashiers feeling totally screwed over by their employers because they are working so people can get food and they don’t have masks on. I mean it’s really very, very scary. They’re just panicked because they know the numbers and they’re reusing masks. What’s going to happen if we get sick, if our relatives get sick, if our kids get sick, and the doctors are all sick?”