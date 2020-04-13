Hilary Duff Debuts Robin Egg Blue Hair Color Makeover For Easter — Before & After Pics

Hilary Duff dyed her blonde hair a bright robin egg blue for Easter & her new hair color is absolutely gorgeous!

Hilary Duff, 32, is the latest celeb to switch up her look during self-quarantine and she completely shocked us when she debuted bright blue hair on Easter on April 12. The actress completely ditched her blonde hair for a robin’s egg blue hue when she posted a selfie to Instagram with the caption, “yea.” Hilary showed off her new hair which is a dark blue with turquoise and royal blue highlights. She took to Instagram stories to post videos of her giving her daughter a bath and her hair was dyed a dark brown, with her roots kept brown while the middle of her hair to the ends were dyed blue.

It seems that Hilary dyed her hair even further, later on, considering the top of her head was a bright blue. The length of her hair managed to stay in a lob, although she did cut it a bit shorter so that the ends landed around her jawline.

Before dying her hair blue, Hilary was still rocking her bright blonde hair which was shoulder length and straight. Hilary is just one of the many celebs who has been switching up their look while stuck inside during quarantine. Jennifer Love Hewitt, 41, debuted new hot pink hair while stuck at home on April 2. Jennifer shocked everyone when she posted a gorgeous selfie to Instagram on April 2 with her new hair which was dyed a shade of hot pink with highlights of her brown hair still peeking through.

From Hilary to Jennifer, there have been a ton of celebrities showing off gorgeous new looks and you can click through the gallery above to see the stars’ hair makeovers.