While rocking a sexy blue bikini to show off her natural body, Cardi B went on a rant against haters who have been accusing her of retouching her sexy pics before posting them.

Cardi B has absolutely NO time for haters! The rapper has been posting a number of revealing pictures on her Instagram recently, and some critics have accused her of photoshopping the images. Well, Cardi shut down that speculation by wearing nothing but her bikini to film a video rant against the photoshop accusers, which she posted to her page on June 16.

In the video, Cardi acknowledged that she had recently gained weight, but had absolutely no shame in admitting it. She even puffed her stomach out at one point to show what her belly really looks like. “Leave my rolls alone,” she captioned the clip. During her speech, she sent a clear message to anyone making negative comments about her figure.

“I know a b*** gained some weight, because I have to make the thighs match the motherf***ing a**,” she said. “But I know you b***hes ain’t talking when y’all shaped like seals. And I know y’all n***as ain’t talking when you got sisters with bison backs and y’all mothers are shaped like walruses. I know y’all ain’t body-shaming me!” At that point, she stopped sucking in her belly for a minute, then tightened everything up again.

To conclude the video, Cardi left fans with one hilarious and important message: “It doesn’t matter, though,” she said. “A b**** got [liposuction] money. I got lipo money!” Considering Cardi is currently one of the most successful rappers…she’s sure not wrong!

Cardi B has been extremely vocal on social media recently. When she’s not showing off her bod, hair, or painful tattoo sessions, though, she’s also using her platform for good causes. The 27-year-old has been very outspoken with her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. She’s also demanded justice for innocent people who have been killed by police amidst the fight against police brutality in the United States.