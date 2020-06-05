Cardi B, Karlie Kloss & More Stars Demand Justice For Breonna Taylor On What Would’ve Been Her 27th Birthday

Celebrities are honoring Breonna Taylor on would have been her 27th birthday. The young medical worker was killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky on March 13.

Celebrities are speaking out on what would have been Breonna Taylor‘s 27th birthday, and demanding justice for the medical worker who was killed by police. The then 26-year-old was tragically shot by Louisville cops in her own apartment on March 13. The African-American woman was sleeping in her bed with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, 27, when officers forcefully entered her apartment after obtaining a “no-knock” search warrant during an investigation into two men they believed were selling drugs out of a house far from Breonna’s home. The tragic shooting has gained national attention in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, and celebrities are demanding justice for Breonna.

Rapper Cardi B took to Instagram to wish the EMT a happy birthday. “The fight ain’t over till you get justice,” she captioned a photo of the young woman. Although the horrifying incident that took Breonna’s life happened almost three months ago, the FBI only opened an investigation this week. It comes amid the headline-making death of African-American man George Floyd, who died after Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, pinned him to the ground for almost nine minutes despite repeatedly telling him that he couldn’t breathe, during an arrest on May 25. Both of their deaths have prompted outcry as thousands of protesters, including celebrities, have taken to the streets in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Here are some of the celebs demanding justice for Breonna.

Cardi B

Happy Birthday #BreonnaTaylor .She looks so pretty and fine in this pic.Her story it’s so sad and unfair and it almost didn’t get picked up by the media.Kentuky police department really tried to sweep her case under the rug,but got is BIG.The fight ain’t over till you get justice pic.twitter.com/LuZFu4tlFF — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 5, 2020

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker threw her support behind the movement pledging justice for Breonna, posting a pic of the young EMT in a black dress. “Happy Birthday #BreonnaTaylor .She looks so pretty and fine in this pic. Her story it’s so sad and unfair and it almost didn’t get picked up by the media,” she began. “Kentuky police department really tried to sweep her case under the rug, but got is BIG. The fight ain’t over till you get justice.”

Karlie Kloss

Victoria’s Secret model Karlie Kloss shared a post on her Instagram commemorating Breonna, and demanding those responsible for her death face the consequences. “Today would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. A celebration and life stripped away when the police wrongfully broke into her house, riddling her with bullets in March,” she captioned the picture. “Breonna was an EMT, an essential worker during a time of crisis, a friend, a daughter and so much more. Breonna never got to experience her 27th trip around the sun and those responsible for her murder have gone unharmed. Honor Breonna and demand justice for her and her family.”

Andy Cohen

Bravo host Andy Cohen shared a picture of a beaming Breonna in her uniform. “No arrests have been made in the senseless murder of #breonnataylor. Today would’ve been her birthday,” he captioned the black-and-white photo. Fans thanked Andy for bringing the tragedy to their attention, which some have noted has been getting lost in the news cycle. “Thank you for bringing my attention to this tragedy. You’re first post about her was the first I had heard of it. And I’m in southern Ohio- not that far from her home,” one follower commented.