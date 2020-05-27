Cardi B Rocks Black Bikini & Hilariously Reveals What Her Stomach Looks Like Not ‘Sucked In’

Cardi B got real with her fans on Instagram, showing them what she looks like in a bikini while she’s not ‘sucking in’ her stomach. The hilarious video proves that she’s way too relatable!

Cardi B had her fans in stitches when she posted what was expected to be another sexy bikini post on Instagram… with a twist. The May 27 video, which you can watch below, shows Cardi, 27, strutting toward the camera while wearing a skimpy, black string bikini and a matching sarong. As she walks forward, the skirt falls off her hips, revealing even more of her incredible body. Suddenly, she stops, turns to the side, strikes a pose — and lets the stomach she’s been holding in loose! With a twist and a pointed look at the camera, she walks off. It’s amazing. Cardi captioned the video, “Suck it in life.” and it’s clear that she’s not about it anymore. Her hilarious video comes three days after she confessed on Instagram that she’s been putting on weight while quarantined at home with husband Offset, 28, and one-year-old daughter Kulture during the COVID-19 crisis.

“I definitely gained weight on my face, and my whole body but like on my face,” she said in her Instagram story, while showing off a totally colorful outfit: green bikini top, lacy yellow top, ultra long purple nails, and a sleek, blue wig. It’s important to say that she looks fabulous no matter what. She’s practically living in bikinis during her time at home, too. The “I Like It” singer posted an adorable video on May 25 showing herself dancing with her Migos rapper husband in the foyer of their mansion. During their at-home date night, Cardi rocked a lavender bikini and white maxi skirt, and donned her cotton candy pink wig, a favorite of hers lately.

Visible in both videos is her brand new, gigantic butterfly tattoo. The colorful piece stretches across her back and down to her hips. There’s still two sessions to go, she revealed, before the masterful artwork of a monarch butterfly resting upon vivid flowers is complete.