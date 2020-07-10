Watch
Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Celebrates 2nd Birthday By Dancing In Adorable Pink Tutu — Watch

Cardi B’s daughter Kulture could not have looked more precious during her 2nd birthday celebration where the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper dressed her up in the most precious outfit!

Happy Birthday Kulture! Cardi B, 27, was the proudest of mommies on her baby girl’s 2nd birthday on Friday, July 10. She posted a bunch of photos of her daughter rocking an adorable pink tutu that she happily displayed while walking around their house. The Grammy winner expressed just how tough it is to see her little one grow up in the snaps’ caption, writing, “My baby turn(s) 2 tomorrow. (I’ve) been a emotional mess. Love her so much.” Kulture’s father and Cardi’s husband Offset, 28, was a little bit more upbeat in the comments section by saying how much he and his little one look like twins!

Cardi later posted a video of Kulture twirling in her sweet outfit that also included a matching pink sweatshirt. She accessorized the bright and colorful look with a pair of dazzlings earrings while keeping her hair up in a bun. “Go Kulture! Go Kulture! It’s your birthday!” Cardi could be heard yelling in the background as the now 2-year-old did her thing.

Kulture has joined the ranks of many other celebrity children including the KarJenner clan who have been sporting the cutest of outfits ever since they made their way into the world. The youngster rocked top knot pigtails along with an adorable multi-colored top in a video posted by Cardi right before her 2nd birthday that was almost too precious to resist!

The mother-of-one had to unfortunately clap back at a social media troll who questioned why Kulture was still using a pacifier at her age. “How old is Cardi’s daughter? And she still sucks on a damn pacifier smh,” the hater wrote.

BIRTHDAY GIRL 🌸🎀🎀🎀🎀 7/10/18

After a savage diss at the Twitter user’s “mom,” Cardi replied: “Have a kid first and raise them your f***ing self.” The author of the tweet has since removed the post. Oop!