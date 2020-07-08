Watch
Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Looks Adorable With Pigtails & A Pacifier Ahead Of 2nd Birthday  

Cardi B, Offset & Kulture
Cardi B2018 Global Citizen's Festival, New York, USA - 30 Sep 2018
Cardi B and daughter Kulture was seen in rare form as she attended Teyana Taylor's exclusive listening party for her new album entitled "The Album". Offset arrived later and the 3 enjoyed their time with Teyana's daughter and others who attended the listening party.
Cardi B’s daughter is growing up so fast! The almost 2-year-old rocked top knot pigtails and a diamond bracelet while playing at home on July 7. Cardi shared a cute clip of Kulture and became emotional over her daughter’s upcoming birthday on July 10!

Cardi B is about to be mom to a 2-year-old! Her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, who she shares with husband Offset, turns 2-years-old in just two days. — A milestone birthday she acknowledged on social media on Tuesday. Cardi, 27, took to her Instagram Stories to share a clip of Kulture working an iPad while sucking on her pacifier. In the video, the Grammy winner tried to distract her daughter by tugging on her beloved binky that was clipped to her white shirt.

Kulture, who donned two top knot pigtails in her hair, also wore glittery hair clips. She took a page out of her parents’ book and wore diamond earrings and a matching double diamond bracelet. Cardi and Offset have previously show off their daughter’s already illustrious jewelry collection on social media.

In other videos, Cardi became emotional over her daughter’s upcoming birthday on July 10. “Turning two on me. Mommy can’t,” the rapper wrote on top of a video that showed Kulture sitting down with a coloring book and crayons. She added an emoji with teary eyes. In a separate clip, Kulture was captured sitting on the couch while giving her mom a “side eye” and “nonchalant attitude” — which Cardi said was passed down from Kulture’s dad, Offset.

Cardi B, Offset & Kulture
Cardi B with husband Offset and their daughter Kulture at Teyana Taylor’s album listening party in LA on June 17, 2020. (Photo credit: NYP/BLM / BACKGRID)

It’s unclear what Cardi and Offset have planned for their daughter’s big day on Friday — nonetheless, it’s sure to be a lavish event. For her first birthday, the proud parents threw Kulture $400k, circus-style party. The New York bash included a multi-tier cake, music, balloons, and of course, diamonds for the birthday girl. Cardi and Kulture, who love to match their looks, wore identical dresses by (Cardi’s go-to designer) Moschino.