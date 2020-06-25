Cardi B & Daughter Kulture, 1, Twin In Matching Burberry Outfits & It’s Too Cute

Oh my! Cardi B and her daughter Kulture could not have looked more adorable in their twinning designer ensembles.

Cardi B, 27, and her super precious baby girl Kulture, 1, definitely qualify for the most stylish celebrity mother/daughter duo out there! They proved that once again by rocking matching Burberry outfits in a new pic posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, June 24. Everything from the buret to the crisp tucked in white top and skirt looked absolutely amazing on them as the “Bodak Yellow” rapper struck a fierce pose for the camera. The only difference in their outfits was in the shoe area where Cardi sported a white pump while Kulture rocked her tiny Burberry sneakers.

The Grammy winner also put her unique comedic efforts on display in a separate Instagram video shared later that day. She sashayed towards the camera in the same outfit while holding onto a delicious ice cream bar and talking in her signature funny voice. Something that was much more clearly visible in the clip compared to the snap with her daughter was her over the top blue manicure!

Cardi also did the whole matchy matchy thing with her main squeeze Offset, 28, at mother-to-be Teyana Taylor‘s listening party earlier this month. The husband/wife duo both wore custom-made identical hazmat suit-style ensembles to the gathering. Kulture also dressed to impress in a rainbow jumper, white sneakers and a clip-on binky.

Kulture is one of the many celebrity kids like the KarJenner babies who have no doubt become fashionistas at a very young age. Cardi took to her Instagram story on June 12 where she dressed her baby in a pastel yellow dress with white dots and the tiniest beige trench coat we’ve ever seen.

She also might be following her international superstar mother based on how entertaining she is already! Kulture put her most adorable dance moves on display while laughing and jumping around her living room late last month. “My happy baby,” Cardi captioned the clip while adding a heart emoji.