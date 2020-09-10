Watch
Hollywood Life

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Freak Out Over Filming With Massive Pythons In BTS ‘WAP’ Video

Cardi B2018 Global Citizen's Festival, New York, USA - 30 Sep 2018
Cardi B has been announced as the face of Balenciaga's winter 2020 collection. The WAP rapper poses on artificial grass surrounded by children's toys in the self-produced campaign, shot during lockdown. The campaign "situates the products where they will eventually end up: in closets, bedrooms, and backyards". Cardi, 27, said: “Ya looking at the face of a Balenciaga campaign! I remember how I felt seeing myself on a billboard in NYC Times Square but Paris! Wish I was there to see it in person!”. 03 Sep 2020 Pictured: Cardi B for Balenciaga. Photo credit: Balenciaga/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA698011_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Beverly Hills, CA - Cardi B and daughter Kulture was seen in rare form as she attended Teyana Taylor’s exclusive listening party for her new album entitled “The Album”. Cardi looks chic as she sports the signature custom hazmat suit created for Teyana’s guest. Offset arrived later and the 3 enjoyed their time with Teyana’s daughter and others who attended the listening party. As seen in the picture, Offset embraces his daughter and smiles for the camera with Cardi B behind him.Pictured: Cardi B, OffsetBACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP/BLM / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Beverly Hills, CA - Cardi B and daughter Kulture was seen in rare form as she attended Teyana Taylor’s exclusive listening party for her new album entitled “The Album”. Cardi looks chic as she sports the signature custom hazmat suit created for Teyana’s guest. Offset arrived later and the 3 enjoyed their time with Teyana’s daughter and others who attended the listening party. As seen in the picture, Offset embraces his daughter and smiles for the camera with Cardi B behind him.Pictured: Cardi BBACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP/BLM / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 74 Photos.
News Editor

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ music video wasn’t all fun and games. The rappers had to get cozy with a number of snakes. See their reactions when they came face-to-face with a python.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion did what most wouldn’t while filming the music video for “WAP.” The rappers got up close and personal with a number of snakes, including an Albino Burmese python — one of the five largest species of snakes in the world. Although the finished product shows Cardi, 27, and Megan, 25, looking fearless while cozied up to the reptiles, the pair freaked out before filming the scene. See their reactions (4:30 mark) in a new behind-the-scenes look at the filming of “WAP“!

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion in 'WAP'
Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion in ‘WAP’

The nine-minute video, which released on Cardi’s YouTube page on September 10, shows Megan telling her team about the snake scene. “So I had to take two DUSSE shots before I went out there,” she said, explaining, “They got a big mother-f–ker out there, like 120 pounds and 20-feet long.” Another scene shows a surprised Megan asking, “Cardi never touched a snake?” because “I feel like she wasn’t as scared as me though.”

After Megan got a glimpse at the snakes, she tells Cardi, “It was scary, the snake’s big as sh-t. What’re we gonna do?” While Cardi tries to calm herself down, Megan adds, “Baby, when you see how big these snakes is, you not gonna be doing that sh-t.”

Then, Cardi heads to set with husband Offset to see the snakes for herself. “That’s a girl? She’s got a big a*s head,” Cardi says after touching one of the snakes. “That’s a bad b-tch,” she adds before admitting, “I don’t think I can.”

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion in 'WAP'
Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion in ‘WAP’

The behind-the-scenes video goes on to show Cardi and Megan filming the snake scene, which took place on a massive pile of sand. The rappers are covered in different colored snakes, some of which they’re handling themselves in the clip.

“I’ve never been so shook,” Megan says after they’re done filming the scene, admitting that the green snake she held “became my bestie. I knew he was gonna be cool,” she adds. Meanwhile, Cardi’s seen scurrying away from the set, saying, “I’m so happy it’s over.” When the rappers watch the film back, Megan tells Cardi, “You had the biggest f–king snake on you!” At this point, the scene is behind them, so Cardi and Megan share a laugh over their fear of the snakes.

Other moments in the video, which was filmed in LA, are dedicated to the rehearsal footage, as well as candid moments of Cardi with the other stars in “WAP”: NormaniSukihana, Mulatto and Rubi Rose. Rosalía and Kylie Jenner, who also star in the video, were not present. The music video for “WAP” was filmed five days before the city was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cardi previously revealed that she spent $100k on coronavirus tests for the cast and crew out of precaution.