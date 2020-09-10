Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Freak Out Over Filming With Massive Pythons In BTS ‘WAP’ Video

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ music video wasn’t all fun and games. The rappers had to get cozy with a number of snakes. See their reactions when they came face-to-face with a python.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion did what most wouldn’t while filming the music video for “WAP.” The rappers got up close and personal with a number of snakes, including an Albino Burmese python — one of the five largest species of snakes in the world. Although the finished product shows Cardi, 27, and Megan, 25, looking fearless while cozied up to the reptiles, the pair freaked out before filming the scene. See their reactions (4:30 mark) in a new behind-the-scenes look at the filming of “WAP“!

The nine-minute video, which released on Cardi’s YouTube page on September 10, shows Megan telling her team about the snake scene. “So I had to take two DUSSE shots before I went out there,” she said, explaining, “They got a big mother-f–ker out there, like 120 pounds and 20-feet long.” Another scene shows a surprised Megan asking, “Cardi never touched a snake?” because “I feel like she wasn’t as scared as me though.”

After Megan got a glimpse at the snakes, she tells Cardi, “It was scary, the snake’s big as sh-t. What’re we gonna do?” While Cardi tries to calm herself down, Megan adds, “Baby, when you see how big these snakes is, you not gonna be doing that sh-t.”

Then, Cardi heads to set with husband Offset to see the snakes for herself. “That’s a girl? She’s got a big a*s head,” Cardi says after touching one of the snakes. “That’s a bad b-tch,” she adds before admitting, “I don’t think I can.”

The behind-the-scenes video goes on to show Cardi and Megan filming the snake scene, which took place on a massive pile of sand. The rappers are covered in different colored snakes, some of which they’re handling themselves in the clip.

“I’ve never been so shook,” Megan says after they’re done filming the scene, admitting that the green snake she held “became my bestie. I knew he was gonna be cool,” she adds. Meanwhile, Cardi’s seen scurrying away from the set, saying, “I’m so happy it’s over.” When the rappers watch the film back, Megan tells Cardi, “You had the biggest f–king snake on you!” At this point, the scene is behind them, so Cardi and Megan share a laugh over their fear of the snakes.

Other moments in the video, which was filmed in LA, are dedicated to the rehearsal footage, as well as candid moments of Cardi with the other stars in “WAP”: Normani, Sukihana, Mulatto and Rubi Rose. Rosalía and Kylie Jenner, who also star in the video, were not present. The music video for “WAP” was filmed five days before the city was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cardi previously revealed that she spent $100k on coronavirus tests for the cast and crew out of precaution.