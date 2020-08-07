Watch
Cardi B Goes Makeup-Free & Looks Flawless In ‘Dope’ BTS Clip From ‘WAP’ Video — Watch

Senior Evening Writer

Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ music video showed off some of her sexiest moves ever. Now she’s putting together a behind the scenes look at how it was made. She’s seen makeup free in a teaser clip, calling the shots.

A lot of hard work, planning and creativity went into making Cardi B‘s “WAP” music video with Megan Thee Stallion. It was wild, colorful and raunchy as all get out. The 27-year-old wants to show fans the behind the scenes process of how it got made. In a clip she shared to her Instagram account on Aug. 7 hours after the vid’s drop, Cardi could be seen giving instructions to Megan and members of the creative team during a planning session.

Cardi was completely makeup free and showing she is all business in the video. She had her hair pulled back in a long ponytail, and was wearing a black tank top and shorts as she stood in front of her creative team. She rattled of the NSFW chorus words then added, “Back to the choreography scene that’s there. Then my verse come, that’s my solo scene,” gesturing with her hands.

Two white grease boards with red writing on them could seen behind her, which appeared to include the results of mapping out the video’s contents. Cardi continued, “Then your verse come, that’s your solo scene,” gesturing to Megan. “Then we finish back with choreography…In the water,” she added. Watch the completed video above, and sure enough that is how the scenes went down.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion get wet in the music video for “WAP.”
Photo credit: Youtube

The “I Like It” rapper captioned the Instagram video, “BTS COMIN SOON REAL SOON! I can’t wait for you guys to see. Everybody work hand in hand and so hard. Sharing ideas and creative on group chats. It was soo dope. We wanted to do more stuff but we ain’t had enough time.”

Fans are excited for the BTS drop, as within one hour of Cardi sharing the IG teaser clip, she amassed over 2.5 million likes. One of the video’s guest stars Kylie Jenner, 22, already showed off some behind the scenes photos of her time on set to her Instagram page. She included a photo in her sexy leopard print costume while sitting next to a white bathrobe-clad Cardi, as her momager Kris Jenner, 64, could be seen taking photos of the ladies in the background. Kylie also shared a video of her cameo being filmed, showing the monitor as she pranced down the hallway to the beat of the music.