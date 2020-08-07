Videos
KarJenner Music Video Cameos: Kylie, Kim & All Of The Family In Videos For Cardi B, Ariana Grande & More

Kim Kardashian with Kendall & Kylie Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala
Oh, you can’t get enough of Kylie Jenner’s sultry cameo in Cardi B’s new ‘WAP’ music video? — Don’t stress. We’ve rounded up the best KarJenner music video cameos including, Kim’s appearance in husband Kanye West’s ‘Bound 2’ and more!

It’s no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner family is pretty much everywhere — from the beauty and fashion industries, to the reality television space, global billboards and beyond. Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and even Kris have all starred in videos with music’s hottest stars. Take a look at their sexiest cameos below, and read on for more scoop on every KarJenner music video appearance, ever!

Kylie Jenner in Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ Video

If we’re starting with the most recent KarJenner music video appearance, then let’s chat about Kylie Jenner. The youngest of the KarJenner siblings made a surprise cameo in Cardi B‘s video for her new single “WAP,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. The video, which dropped at midnight on August 6, features Kylie in a cutout cheetah bodysuit with a matching, sheer train. The mother of one struts down the hallway of a lavish mansion before she seductively escapes into an animal-print room.

This isn’t Kylie’s only video appearance. She’s also made cameos in her ex-boyfriend Tyga‘s “Dope’d Up” and “Simulated” videos; PARTYNEXTDOOR‘s “Come and See Me” and “Recognize” videos; BFF Justine Skye‘s “I’m Yours” video; The Boy Band Project‘s “Find That Girl” video; Jaden Smith‘s “Blue Ocean” video; the father of daughter, Travis Scott‘s “Stop Trying To Be God” video; and Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber‘s “Stuck With U” video.

Kris Jenner in Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ Video

Kris Jenner had what is arguably the most iconic music video appearance in KarJenner history. The famed momager starred in Ariana Grande’s video for her hit “Thank U, Next” — a music visual that gave a nod to notable films including Legally Blonde and Mean Girls. As for Kris, she played the hilarious Regina George’s mom (originally portrayed by Amy Poehler) in Mean Girls. Kris acted out the famous “Jingle Bell Rock” scene, in which her character films her daughter and friends from the audience.

Kim Kardashian in Fergie’s ‘M.I.L.F $’ Video

One of our favorite Kim Kardashian music video cameos includes her sexy appearance in Fergie‘s “M.I.L.F. $” — which as you could’ve guessed, is all about sexy moms. Kim starred as herself alongside her friends Ciara and Chrissy Teigen. She’s also appeared in Fall Out Boy‘s “Thnks fr th Mmrs,” where she locked lips with Pete Wentz, and in BFF Paris Hilton‘s “B.F.A. (Best Friend’s A–)” video.

Kim Kardashian in Kanye West’s ‘Bound 2’ Video

We had to include Kim’s NSFW appearance in her husband Kanye West‘s “Bound 2” music video. The intimate visual shows the couple riding on a motorcycle together as Kim straddles Ye’ while topless. The mom of four also starred in her husband’s video for his song, “Wolves.”

Kendall Jenner in Lil Dicky’s Freaky Friday’ Video

Kendall Jenner is up there with Kylie for the most KarJenner music video cameos. In the above video, she appears as herself in Lil Dicky and friend Chris Brown‘s “Freaky Friday.” The supermodel has appeared in other music videos including: “#WHERESTHELOVE ft. The World” by The Black Eyed Peas; “Enchanté (Carine)” by Fergie ft. Axl Jack; “I’m Yours” by BFF Justine Skye; “Blacklight” by One Call; “Recognize” by PARTYNEXTDOOR; “I Think” by BFF Tyler The Creator; and “Stuck With U” by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

Khloe Kardashian in French Montana’s ‘Don’t Panic’ Video

Last, but certainly not least, Khloe. The Good American founder made a cute and frightening cameo in French Montana‘s “Don’t Manic” music video in 2014. The two were dating at the time, which made her appearance even better. In the visual, which has a Purge-like feel, Khloe is seen wearing a creepy mask and walking around with a gun, while laughing alongside the rapper.