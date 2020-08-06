‘KUWTK’ Preview: Khloe Kardashian Transforms Into Kris Jenner & Looks Like Her Mom’s Twin

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True looked totally confused after her mommy transformed into the world’s most famous momager… Kris Jenner!

Khloe Kardashian is up to no good again and we are here for it! The 36-year-old channeled her mother Kris Jenner in a hilarious sneak peek from the upcoming 18th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that returns this September on E! “I am back in my Kris Jenner glory and its time to shoot some Kris Jenner paparazzi photos,” the Good American founder said in her confessional. “Scott (Disick) and I are so excited.” She is then seen with her glam squad as the mother-of-one underwent an incredible transformation to look just like her.

Things took a turn for the adorable seconds later when Scott, 37, hoisted up Khloe’s pride and joy True Thompson, 2. “Want me to pick you up?”, he asked the little one. “I’m your Uncle. You can call me Uncle Scott.” Aww! The youngster pointed around, probably taking note of all the cameras inside their house, before the two of them went to go visit her doting mother.

Khloe, at this point, is in full Kris Jenner mode. We are talking about the iconic short hairdo, makeup, you name it. And they look just alike! True adorably gazed at the reality television superstar with a sort of confused look as if she didn’t know who she was looking at! “It’s mommy!”, she reassured her.

Before the clip ended you see Khloe heading out the door as Kris where she’s ready to take on the paparazzi in a truly iconic way. This isn’t the first time that she’s channeled her mother as it also happened during the finale of KUWTK last year!

“It’s safe to say I had WAYYYY too much fun being the Kris Jenner!! She’s so fabulous!,” Khloe wrote next to a bunch of Instagram snaps of her dressing up like her mother in a fabulous gold and black ensemble. “PS I never thought I looked so similar to my mom until I put on this wig.”