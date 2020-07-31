See Pic
Khloe Kardashian Beats The Heat In A Leopard Print Bikini & She Looks Better Than Ever — See Pic

Khloe Kardashian modeled a $78 bikini from her brand, Good American, in a hot new selfie.

It was “hot outside” in Calabsas, but Khloe Kardashian was even hotter! The 36-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared an Instagram photo of herself rocking a leopard print bikini, straight from her clothing brand Good American, on July 30. “Today was 96°. It’s hot outside @goodamerican,” Khloe captioned the retro-filtered photo, captured by photographer Sasha Samsonova.

Today was 96°. It’s hot outside @goodamerican

Khloe was specifically wearing the $39 “Hi-Hi Tanga Bottom Reversible” and $39 “Hi-Hi Tanga Top Reversible,” and fans gushed over the bikini set and its model — family and celebrities included. “What a BEAUTY,” Khloe’s mom Kris Jenner raved in the comments section, while family friend Stassie Karanikolaou wrote, “ARE U KIDDING ME.” La La Anthony also left multiple fire and heart-eyed emojis.

Khloe would win Miss Photogenic in a pageant! She received just as much attention for sharing a photo of herself with puckered lips and pink neon-lined eyes on July 27, which was just another entry in her seemingly endless catalog of fire Instagram selfies.

Khloe Kardashian is the queen of Instagram selfies.

Among Khloe’s 118 million Instagram followers, there’s one person who’s especially a big fan of the Keeping up with the Kardashians star: her ex Tristan Thompson, 29! The Cleveland Cavaliers player, who shares his two-year-old daughter True Thompson with Khloe, loves hyping up the mother of his child underneath her Instagram posts. Although the exes are friendly with one another, they’re not back together, we learned earlier this month.

“The spark between them is obvious but it’s a huge leap to say they are engaged and simply not accurate,” a friend of Khloe’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the beginning of July. Rather, Tristan had been taking advantage of his downtime by hanging out with his family before the NBA season resumed on July 30.

‘”Tristan is going to enjoy his time away from the NBA because he is all about being a dad to True and he has really enjoyed this extra time with her and will continue at that as a father,” another source, who’s close to Tristan, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the time. The insider added, “Not as someone who is engaged to Khloe, because that isn’t the case right now, they are co-parents.”