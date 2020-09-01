Vanessa Hudgens Twerks & Proves She’s Perfected Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ Dance In Sexy Video

Fans are wondering why Vanessa Hudgens wasn’t featured in Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ music video. Why? — The actress nailed the sultry choreography in a new, viral TikTok video!

It’s no secret that Vanessa Hudgens can dance. But, her rendition of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “WAP” choreography is quite impressive — even for her. The High School Musical alum, 31, teamed up with her good friend, singer GG Magree (née Georgia Magree) to emulate Cardi and Meg’s sultry moves on August 31. And, we’ll just leave you with this:

Vanessa and GG didn’t miss a beat during their backyard performance. The actress ended the routine with a twerking split — which we wouldn’t recommend is a safe move to try at home, unless you’re a professional dancer or extremely flexible. Meanwhile, GG closed out the “WAP” rendition by leaning back on her thighs.

The pair performed the routine on two purple tie dye tapestries. The gorgeous outdoor setting featured a white, boho-style hammock, as seen in the background of the clip. Additionally, string lights were hanging from above while Vanessa and GG danced in shorts and tiny crop tops.

The “WAP” challenge (as some have called it) is a viral trend that’s taking over the internet. Fans from across the globe have taken to social media to post their own renditions of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s sexy moves. And, the rappers are in on it!

Cardi, especially, has been re-posting countless dance videos from her beloved “Bardigang.” From mothers, to teens, and even a few grandmothers, women and men of all ages have participated in the “WAP” craze.

The Grammy-winning rapper collaborated with Megan to release the chart-topping track and its accompanying music video in early August. The song, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, went certified Gold in just one week after its release. The music video for “WAP” also features cameos from Kylie Jenner, Normani and more big-name stars.