Vanessa Hudgens Beats The Heat In Sexy Crop Top: See Pics Of More Hollywood Hotties In Crop Tops

Vanessa Hudgens hasn’t let quarantine stop her from working out! The actress was spotted leaving a gym in West Hollywood, CA on July 22 — where she showed off her amazing figure in a dark crop top and tight shorts!

Vanessa Hudgens is looking summertime fine! The actress, 31, was photographed leaving a gym with a friend in West Hollywood, CA on Wednesday. She put her toned tummy on display in an off-the-shoulder crop top and tight, black shorts. Vanessa stayed safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic with a protective mask over her mouth and nose.

The actress stepped out in a pair of black sneakers with her ruffled, green socks poking out of the top. She wore a cross body bag and held a trendy Boxed Water as she was spotted on her phone. Despite getting her sweat on, Vanessa donned a slew of different pieces of jewelry including, bracelets, necklaces and rings.

The High School musical alum made sure to get in an early workout — most likely so she had plenty of time to lounge by the pool. Vanessa, whose made it no secret that summertime is her favorite time of year, continues to share stunning bikinis photos. Back in May, she posted a collection of poolside snaps that showed her sunbathing in a blue two-piece and circle sunnies.

Also in May, Vanessa used her social media platform to help raise money for No Kid Hungry. — An organization that helps provide vulnerable kids with nutritious food and teaches their families how to cook healthy, affordable meals. The Bad Boys for Life actress put her athletics on display on Instagram Live, where she participated in a series of exercises to raise funds.