Vanessa Hudgens made fans drool while showing off some dance moves in a perfectly choreographed new TikTok video while wearing nothing but a tiny bikini!

Vanessa Hudgens showed off some sexy moves in a skimpy bikini when she took to Instagram on Aug. 10. The 31-year-old High School Musical alum transformed into one of the Pussycat Dolls as she performed a sultry choreographed routine to the girl group’s hit, “Buttons”. Vanessa made fans drool as she shook her hips and ran her fingers throughout her hair. The brunette beauty put her perfectly bronzed abs on display while she danced in sync with choreographer Bobby Newberry and music producer GG Magree, 31.

Vanessa let her gorgeous wavy locks fall past her shoulders in soft curls and she sent hearts racing while putting on an epic performance in honor of her pal’s birthday. The A-lister wore the adorable ‘Girasoli’ bikini by Mirror Palais which features a triangle top, high-waisted bottoms, and colorful daisies throughout.

Vanessa captioned the short clip, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my only friend that teaches me tik tok choreo. I love you @bobbynewberry and wish u nothing but the best in the year to come.” Bobby replied in the comments sections, “Awwwwwww babe. Love you so much,” along with several heart eye emojis and added, “And I can’t stop watching you in this video. #everything.”

Other celebs flooded to the comments section to gush over the stunner. Fellow former Disney Channel star Kyle Massey wrote, “Work it sis,” while actress Kim Daugherty added several fire emojis. Fans also flocked to Vanessa’s sizzling video as one follower commented, “I love your confidence and style you always look good!”