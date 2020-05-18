Vanessa Hudgens Rocks A Sexy Blue Bikini To Soak Up The Sun In Quarantine 

Vanessa Hudgens isn’t cancelling her summer because of quarantine. The actress shared a new bikini snap while sunbathing by the pool on May 17. And, she’s never looked better!

Vanessa Hudgens would most likely live in a bikini if she could. The actress, 31, showed off her amazing figure in a bright blue two-piece swimsuit in a series of Instagram posts on Sunday afternoon. She documented her pool day, which included colorful flowers, good music and a cocktail or two.

First, Vanessa shared a cute clip of her jamming out to music while lounging on her stomach. She wore a few gold, dainty necklaces, a pair of circular sunnies and a white bucket hat. The High School Musical alum smirked as she bobbed her head back and forth to the upbeat track. Her brown hair was tied back with a few loose strands waving in the wind.

In a second post, Vanessa shared a sultry selfie in her tiny blue bikini. She puckered her lips at the camera as she sat on a blue and white striped towel. Her sun-kissed flat tummy and toned arms and legs were on full display.

(Photo credit: Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram)

Vanessa is currently quarantining at home in LA, where she’s been staying busy outdoors with her dog, Darla. The brunette beauty spent the weekend relaxing with her “baby girl” on a tapestry in her backyard, as seen in other outdoor photos on her Instagram.

The singer even revealed how she’s maintaining a sense of normalcy while hunkered down at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dressed up cause it makes life feel a little more normal lol stay safe,” Vanessa captioned a photo of herself modeling a stylish summer look on May 17. She smiled in a series of outdoor photos that showed her dressed in a pair of beige pants, a yellow bikini top and pointed stilettos.

It’s no secret that Vanessa is a summer-loving, bikini-wearing beach babe. So, it’s officially her season, despite the outdoor restrictions due to the global health crisis. We’re glad to see she’s making the best of out of this unforseen situation.