Cardi B stumbled upon a jam she likes a ‘LOT’: a mashup of her new hit, ‘WAP,’ with Rihanna’s 2010 classic ‘S&M.’ Fans are now demanding a collab!

Combine the greatest hit of 2020 with the greatest hit of 2010, and you get Cardi B’s “WAP” remixed with Rihanna’s “S&M.” Mashup artist oneboredjeu made the magic happen by combining the two tracks and posting the result to YouTube on Aug. 16, which caught Cardi’s eye 10 days later! “I like this …ALOT,” Cardi wrote after retweeting the mashup.

“WAP” and “S&M” synced perfectly, especially since both tracks are sung by powerful female artists who proudly embrace their sexuality. The remix led one fan to call for a “Rihanna x Cardi collaboration,” and the tweet gained more than 800 likes — showing that many people are in favor of this idea!

After collaborating with Megan Thee Stallion, it’s not unreasonable to expect Cardi to team up with another music artist just as big (like RiRi). Cardi has certainly proven that she can dominate charts; “WAP” marked her fourth single to claim the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s “Hot 100” chart, and also made history as the first female rap collaboration to debut at No. 1 on the ranking list.

Despite the many reasons to celebrate, some people have still found reason to rain on Cardi and Megan’s parade, given the explicit lyrics of “WAP.” Cardi clapped back against the hate while appearing on the Aug. 23 episode of The Kyle & Jackie O Show, saying, “The people that the song bothers are usually conservatives or really religious people. But my thing is…I grew up listening to this type of music. To other people it might be vulgar, but to me, it’s almost really normal.” Cari also stressed that her new song is “for adults” — she wouldn’t even let her daughter Kulture, 2, listen to the track!

While fans wait for Cardi to drop even more singles, the Navy has been patiently waiting for the arrival of Rihanna’s ninth studio album since the release of her last album, Anti, in 2016. Rihanna revealed that she was back in the studio in Feb. 2020, and by the next month a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Rihanna has over a hundred songs either fully recorded and produced, various beats and tons of lyrics and plenty of unfinished songs scattered around for consideration for her next album.”

“It has been a struggle to get the right songs needed for a full and complete album to her liking, and she knows that her fans are jonesing for more from her. And now with the world as it is, it is putting all her focus to get new music out there quicker than she anticipated,” our insider continued. Earlier in August, Rihanna even poked fun at her fan base’s impatience over this new album!