Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Shades CeeLo Green After Singer Blasts Her For ‘Shameless’ Music

Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t want to hear men ‘crying’ about her new song ‘WAP,’ when countless male artists have happily put out explicit music long before her!

Whether or not her message was intended for CeeLo Green, Megan Thee Stallion made an excellent point about the hypocrisy in music on Aug. 11. The 25-year-old rapper embraced her sexuality by putting out the assertive collab with Cardi B, “WAP,” that celebrated the “wet a– p-ssy.” This was apparently too much for some people to handle, because Megan tweeted four days after the song’s release, “Lol dudes will scream ‘slob on my knob’ word for word and crying abt WAP [laughing face emoji] bye lil boy.”

Lol dudes will scream “slob on my knob” word for word and crying abt WAP 😂 bye lil boy — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) August 11, 2020

Interestingly, Megan tweeted this observation just two days after CeeLo called her out — and also came after Cardi and another top female rapper, Nicki Minaj — in a new interview. “A lot of music today is very unfortunate and disappointing on a personal and moral level. There was once a time when we were savvy enough to code certain things. We could express to those it was meant for with the style of language we used. But now music is shameless, it is sheer savagery,” the singer, most known for his song “F–k You,” told Far Out in a profile piece.

CeeLo worried about “stereotypes that are celebrated and perpetuated,” and then made it clear he was specifically talking about Megan, Cardi and Nicki. “You have the ‘Heads of State,’ like Nicki Minaj or someone who is up there in accolade: success, visibility, a platform to influence. Nicki could be effective in so many other constructive ways, but it feels desperate,” he said, adding, “Attention is also a drug and competition is around. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position. I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all but it comes at what cost?”

I can’t believe conservatives soo mad about WAP. https://t.co/R9vBknfek8 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 10, 2020

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro was another public figure to criticize “WAP,” and — for whatever reason — decided to read the song’s lyrics out loud on the Aug. 10 episode of The Ben Shapiro Show. “This is what the feminist movement is all about. It’s not women being treated as independent, full-rounded human beings. It’s about wet a– p-word! And if you say anything differently, it’s because you’re a misogynist,” the controversial political pundit said on his show, missing the entire point of the feminist movement. In response, Cardi tweeted, “I can’t believe conservatives soo mad about WAP.”

Megan and Cardi’s collab also arrived with a music video packed with jaw-dropping looks and a number of celebrity cameos from Normani, Kylie Jenner, Rosalía, Mulatto, Rubi Rose and Sukihana. You can watch the music video, here!