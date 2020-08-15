Rihanna Trolls Her Millions Of Fans By Teasing Her ‘R9’ Album Again — See Comment

Rihanna mentioned her upcoming album when she replied to an incredible look-alike’s lip-syncing video with a cheeky comment and it had fans laughing.

Rihanna, 32, left fans wondering if her next album is coming out soon when she left a comment on a video that featured a look-alike of her on Aug. 14. In the clip, which was originally posted on TikTok and later reposted on The Shade Room, a woman who looks so much like RiRi is dancing and lip-syncing to a song in front of a pic of the singer. She has long braids, like the “Unfaithful” crooner often wears, and starts off with her back to the camera before she eventually turns around and stuns viewers with her uncanny similar features.

“where the album sis?” Rihanna’s comment on the video read, cheekily referring to what many of her fans ask her on her own social media posts. It didn’t take long for the original poster of the video to get excited over the response.

“I still can’t believe it !!! The page @theshaderoom shared my video on their profile and THE OWN RIHANNA @badgalriri saw my video and commented !!!! Do you know what I’m feeling right now ??? I can’t stop crying with emotion !!!! Of happiness!!!!! It is a dream!!! God is so wonderful !!!!!” she wrote in a follow-up post on Instagram.

Rihanna’s fans also got excited about her comment and although some of them laughed over it, others wondered if it was her way of subtly hinting that the new album is getting close to a release. “Rihanna dropping an album could save 2020,” one fan wrote in response to the post about her comment. “We are TIRED of waiting pls drop something 😭,” another wrote.

Rihann’s latest comment about her upcoming album comes just a few weeks after she teased it in an interview. “I can’t wait to put something out that I’m really proud of and excited about,” she told Access Online, about the new album in the interview. “It probably is gonna be sooner than my fans think, but I’m just gonna leave that alone because I got enough stress, questions and, ‘R9, when’s the album coming.”

She also admitted that although it’s been over four years since she released her last studio album, Anti, she is not giving up on music and will have something out again when it’s the right time. “They don’t leave me alone,” she said about her fans’ anticipation for new tunes. “I haven’t neglected them. Music is still my baby.”