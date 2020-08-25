Cardi B Defends ‘WAP’s Sexual Lyrics — But Says She Wouldn’t Want Kulture, 2, ‘Listening To It’

After critics slammed Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for the explicit lyrics of their new song ‘WAP,’ Cardi B explained why she has no shame about what she says on the track.

Once again, Cardi B has no time for haters. The rapper appeared on Australia’s The Kyle & Jackie O show to discuss her new collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP,” and she defended the song’s racy lyrics. “The people that the song bothers are usually conservatives or really religious people,” she explained. “But my thing is…I grew up listening to this type of music. To other people it might be vulgar, but to me, it’s almost really normal.”

However, Cardi clarified that this doesn’t mean the song is meant for children. “Of course I don’t want my child [Kulture Cephus, 2] to listen to the song,” she said. “But it’s like, it’s for adults!” She also added, “It’s what people want to hear. If people didn’t want to hear it, if they were so afraid to hear it, it wouldn’t be doing so good.”

“WAP” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after its release, despite some criticism about the sexually-explicit lyrics. Some of the lyrics to “WAP” include “Yeah, you f***ing with some wet a** p***y” and “This p***y is wet come take a ride,” amongst many others. However, while some haters have criticized the song, many more fans have applauded Cardi and Megan for putting out a female-empowered, sex-positive message.

In addition to the “WAP” lyrics, Cardi and Megan also received some criticism for the song’s video, which featured a cameo from Kylie Jenner. The rappers received backlash for highlighting Kylie for such an extended period of time in the video, while the minority stars, like Normani, Rosalia, had much shorter screen time. However, Cardi publicly defended putting Kylie in the video, as well.

“Thank you for being in my music video,” she wrote on Instagram. “I wanted different types of bad b***hes in my video. Black, White, Latin, Mix, we all have WAPS! But thank you always [Kris Jenner]…[you’re] always a call away for me and you treat me and mines like a fam.”