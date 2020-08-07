Watch
Cardi B Stuns In Sheer Lime Green Dress While Partying With Her Adorable Daughter Kulture, 2

Offset and Cardi B Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019
Los Angeles, CA - *PHOTOS OF Cardi's daughter, KULTURE TAKEN WITH PERMISSION* Cardi B & Offset share special moment at family dinner celebrating a birthday and Fathers Day. Cardi and Offset enjoyed dinner with about 15-20 people at Tao and happily posed for photos with their daughter who kept photobombing them as the couple posed for our photographer. Pictured: Cardi B, Offset BACKGRID USA 22 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP/BLM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Offset and Cardi B American Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Oct 2018
Offset and Cardi B iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Nov 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Cardi B brought her mini-me Kulture to the release party for her new track ‘WAP’ — name a more iconic mother-daughter duo, we’ll wait!

Cardi B is back and better than ever! The rapper just dropped a new song “WAP”, her first single in over a year, and she brought her 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus to the release party. The Bronx-born hitmaker took to her Instagram Story on August 6 to share a series of snaps, which showed her rocking a sheer, lime green dress. The skintight frock featured a high neck, frills at the end of the sleeves, and was completely sheer, revealing her undergarments.

Cardi showed scenes from the party, including a luxe custom cake, and a supportive fan club which included her mini-me. Kulture wore light pink pants, a white Minnie Mouse tee and white sneakers. She also pulled her hair back into two adorable buns, and held onto a gold balloon as she celebrated her mom’s new music. Helping to celebrate Cardi’s return was none other than Megan Thee Stallion, and to fans’ pleasant surprise, makeup mogul Kylie Jenner!

Cardi B and Kulture are total twins. Image: BACKGRID

In addition to showcasing their trademark wordplay and danceable flow, the music video, which also dropped along with the song, showed off Cardi and Megan’s knack for taking style to the next level. The dynamic duo started off the video in complementary yellow and pink bodysuit dresses fit for a royal court, before switching into caged lingerie while laying in a pit of pythons fit for Burning Man. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the wardrobe pieces in this all-out production — Kylie also had a cameo, and wore a leopard print bodysuit and elbow-length gloves.

Kylie wasn’t the only surprise cameo. Music powerhouses NormaniRosalíaMulattoRubi Rose and Sukihana all had their own solo moments as well! “WAP” marks Cardi’s first new music since 2019’s “Press”, however fans are expecting her to release the follow-up to Invasion of Privacy before the year is over.