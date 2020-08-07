Cardi B Stuns In Sheer Lime Green Dress While Partying With Her Adorable Daughter Kulture, 2

Cardi B brought her mini-me Kulture to the release party for her new track ‘WAP’ — name a more iconic mother-daughter duo, we’ll wait!

Cardi B is back and better than ever! The rapper just dropped a new song “WAP”, her first single in over a year, and she brought her 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus to the release party. The Bronx-born hitmaker took to her Instagram Story on August 6 to share a series of snaps, which showed her rocking a sheer, lime green dress. The skintight frock featured a high neck, frills at the end of the sleeves, and was completely sheer, revealing her undergarments.

Cardi showed scenes from the party, including a luxe custom cake, and a supportive fan club which included her mini-me. Kulture wore light pink pants, a white Minnie Mouse tee and white sneakers. She also pulled her hair back into two adorable buns, and held onto a gold balloon as she celebrated her mom’s new music. Helping to celebrate Cardi’s return was none other than Megan Thee Stallion, and to fans’ pleasant surprise, makeup mogul Kylie Jenner!

In addition to showcasing their trademark wordplay and danceable flow, the music video, which also dropped along with the song, showed off Cardi and Megan’s knack for taking style to the next level. The dynamic duo started off the video in complementary yellow and pink bodysuit dresses fit for a royal court, before switching into caged lingerie while laying in a pit of pythons fit for Burning Man. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the wardrobe pieces in this all-out production — Kylie also had a cameo, and wore a leopard print bodysuit and elbow-length gloves.

Kylie wasn’t the only surprise cameo. Music powerhouses Normani, Rosalía, Mulatto, Rubi Rose and Sukihana all had their own solo moments as well! “WAP” marks Cardi’s first new music since 2019’s “Press”, however fans are expecting her to release the follow-up to Invasion of Privacy before the year is over.