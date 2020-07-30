Cardi B Cracks Up Over Daughter Kulture’s Excitement About Getting Candy 

And, it’s safe to assume that Kulture got her candy fix since she was up into the wee hours of the morning that night. Cardi shared a video that showed her and Kulture in bed, while her daughter was wide awake, playing on an electronic device. “I want to go to sleep so bad,” Cardi wrote over the video, which showed the time — 3:11 AM.

Earlier that day, Cardi hit the beach in CA with husband Offset. The couple walked by the oceanside with friends, as Cardi busted on the Migos rapper, 28, for wearing his socks in the wet sand, despite having newly pedicured toes. The “Press” rapper also took to Instagram to post a PDA photo with her hubby that showed the couple cuddling in the sand with their tongues out.