Cardi B Cracks Up Over Daughter Kulture's Excitement About Getting Candy 

Cardi B & Kulture
NYP/BLM / BACKGRID
Offset and Cardi B Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019
Cardi B & Offset share special moment at family dinner celebrating a birthday and Fathers Day.
Offset and Cardi B American Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Oct 2018
View Gallery 8 Photos.
Cardi B couldn’t contain her laughter over her daughter Kulture’s eagerness for a lollipop! The rapper shared the cutest photo of her 2-year-old mini-me at a candy store on July 29 — and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see all day!

It’s the little things in life. Cardi B enjoyed a sweet moment with her 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus at a candy store in LA on Wednesday. The Grammy-winning rapper, 27, shared a cute clip to Instagram that showed her baby girl getting excited before indulging in a massive rainbow lollipop!
“Kulture, you’re getting candy,” Cardi said in the video while she laughed with joy over her mini-me. Meanwhile, Kulture was standing in front of a large lollipop display that resembled a Christmas tree. The little fashionista, who was dressed in striped shorts and a white tee, clapped and jumped around as she waited for her sweet treat. “LMAAOO,” Cardi wrote in white letters over the clip.
Cardi B & Kulture
Kulture crashes Cardi B & Offset’s photos during family dinner for Father’s Day at TAO in LA on June 21, 2020. (Photo credit: NYP/BLM / BACKGRID)

And, it’s safe to assume that Kulture got her candy fix since she was up into the wee hours of the morning that night. Cardi shared a video that showed her and Kulture in bed, while her daughter was wide awake, playing on an electronic device. “I want to go to sleep so bad,” Cardi wrote over the video, which showed the time — 3:11 AM.

Earlier that day, Cardi hit the beach in CA with husband Offset. The couple walked by the oceanside with friends, as Cardi busted on the Migos rapper, 28, for wearing his socks in the wet sand, despite having newly pedicured toes. The “Press” rapper also took to Instagram to post a PDA photo with her hubby that showed the couple cuddling in the sand with their tongues out.