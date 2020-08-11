Cardi B Wishes Kylie Jenner A ‘Happy Birthday’ & Thanks Her For Being In ‘WAP’ Video After Backlash

Cardi B gave Kylie Jenner a 23rd birthday shoutout and thanked her for that epic ‘WAP’ cameo with the sweetest Instagram tribute. Even Kris Jenner got a little love from the rapper.

Cardi B celebrated Kylie Jenner‘s birthday and quieted the haters in one fell swoop. In a special 23rd birthday tribute to the makeup mogul, Cardi alluded to the controversy about including her in the “WAP” music video, explaining why she was selected to make that fierce cameo. “Happy Birthday and thank you @kyliejenner for being in my music video,” the rapper wrote. “I wanted different type of bad bitches in my video. Black, white, Latin, mix we all have WAPS! OK …but thank you always @krisjenner you always a call away for me and you treat me and mines like fam.”

Some of Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion‘s fans were upset to see Kylie in the “WAP” video alongside Normani, Rosalía, Mulatto, Rubi Rose, and Sukihana, especially considering her cameo was longer than the other ladies’ spots. At one point in the music video, the music stops for about 30 seconds as Kylie silently walks down the hallway of the mansion. She’s looking ultra glamorous in a leopard bodysuit with a train.

She gives the camera a look as she enters a room with a leopard door knocker, then disappears. The fan outrage even got Betty White trending on Twitter, after some suggested she would’ve been a better fit for the music video than the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. Cardi has spoken, though. Kylie stays!

Kylie had an amazing 23rd birthday. Not only did she get treated to an early birthday dinner with her besties (where she showed off her newly-short hair), but someone dropped off a massive “HBD KYLIE” sign at her home. Her family obviously showed her with birthday love, too.