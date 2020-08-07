Betty White Fans Campaign To Have ‘Golden Girls’ Icon Replace Kylie Jenner In ‘WAP’ Video

Not everyone was thrilled to see Kylie Jenner strut her stuff in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP.’ Some fans suggested it would be more ‘fire’ if they reshot the video with Betty White instead!

“Kylie Jenner was just unnecessary on the Cardi B/ Megan Thee Stallion music video, and that’s the nicest way I can put it,” one fan tweeted after watching the new visual for “WAP.” In the video for Cardi and Meg’s latest collab, the 22-year-old makeup mogul walks down the hallways in a leopard print bodysuit. Though the video also featured cameos from Normani, Rosalía, Mulatto, Rubi Rose, and Sukihana, some fans thought the video could have been improved by switching out the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for 98-year-old comedy icon Betty White.

Hey my girl Rose aka Betty White was a looker back in the day she totally coulda been in #WAP pic.twitter.com/EaT7ZrPHeE — Ebodiment of Sass (@nikkigames11) August 7, 2020

Betty White on her way to film #WAP when Cardi told her they chose Kylie instead pic.twitter.com/cVy8OSvUxD — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) August 7, 2020

“ok, but imagine a dramatic entrance in the WAP video and its Betty White living her best life. I WOULD LIVE,” tweeted @Jackeyoncetv. Others also suggested that The Mary Tyler Moore Show star would have been a better addition to the video. “Personally, I would have love to have seen Betty White in the WAP video over Kylie Kardashian(sic),” tweeted one fan. “ok, but if betty white did show up in the WAP video? No other cameo in anything could live up to that. also, what would she wear,” added another fan. “Somebody said they should have used Betty White instead of Kylie, and I’m high key upset how perfect that would have been! Face with tears of joy, Bruh! Now THAT would have been Fire.”

I would’ve preferred Betty White over Kylie in WAP. — Drea (@beingdrea_) August 7, 2020

https://twitter.com/weszmarsh/status/1291755167537410049

Many people also responded to the viral Twitter trend with shock. After all, Betty is two years shy of 100, and we’re still in the middle of a pandemic. A lot of fans reacted with the “Denzel Washington acts relieved from the movie Fallen” gif, grateful that Betty was trending for a positive reason.

Okay, now I NEED to see Betty White in that #WAP video. Time for a reshoot. pic.twitter.com/Tm07lypruj — Uncouth Marie (@UncouthMarie) August 7, 2020

While some fans wished they got a Kylie-less cut of “WAP,” there’s a reason why she’s in the video. “I wanted a lot of different females, not just female rappers. I wanted different… A lot of different people,” Cardi said when talking about the video on Apple Music’s New Music Daily. “And y’all going to see it on the music video as well, from models to influencers and everything. And I really wanted the video to be very sexy, very clean, very nice, very cut. All right, we need some female artists, rappers. And I’m like, ‘These are the girls that I personally like. That I like they music. That I really feel they are going to go mainstream, to me.’ All the girls right here, there’s different things that I like about them. That’s why I said about variety.”