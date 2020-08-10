Happy 23rd Birthday, Kylie Jenner: See Her Hottest Red Carpet Looks Ever

It’s Kylie Jenner’s birthday! In honor of her 23rd birthday, we’re celebrating by looking back at some of her best red carpet looks of all time.

Happy birthday to the one and only, Kylie Jenner! The reality star turned makeup mogul turns 23 today, August 10, and we’ve rounded up some of her hottest outfits from the red carpet in honor of her special day. Kylie has attended some of the most high-profile fashion events ever.

She’s been spotted on the red carpet of the Met Gala four times now, and she never disappoints with her looks. In 2019, she showed off her incredible curves in a strapless, plunging gown, which featured a feathered train. Kylie paired the look with a purple wig to match the pastel feathers, and she looked fabulous!

At the same event in 2018, Kylie was just three months postpartum after giving birth to her adorable daughter, Stormi, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott. She was, admittedly, self-conscious about walking the red carpet, but she totally killed it in a strapless black gown, which featured a midsection cutout. Speaking of her former flame, Travis, Kylie also looked stunning in the above all-white dress that she wore to the premiere of Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly.

One of our other favorite Kylie red carpet looks is from the 2014 American Music Awards, when she wore a red gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. The outfit definitely made her look more mature, and we loved how her dark red lipstick matched the dress perfectly.

Kylie also attended the AMAs in 2015, and on that occasion she went for a much different look, wearing a leather dress with beaded embellishments. The gown had cutouts and a high slit, which allowed Kylie to show major skin. She looked totally fierce! Of course, Kylie also dazzled in the above look that she wore to the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party on Feb. 9, 2020. She looked so mature and positively breathtaking!

There are plenty more looks where these came from! Whether it’s a crop top, gown, or skintight outfit, Kylie definitely knows how to heat up the red carpet. Scroll through the gallery above to check out more of her amazing and sexy looks!