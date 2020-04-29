Kylie Jenner Then & Now: See Beautiful Pics Of Youngest KarJenner, Growing Up Before Our Eyes

It’s been over 10 years since audiences were first introduced to Kylie Jenner on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’ In that time, Kylie has matured from young girl to successful mogul. Now, we’re taking a look back at her remarkable transformation.

It’s amazing to think that over 10 years ago, we met Kylie Jenner as just a nine-year-old girl on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The youngest of her family, Kylie has grown to become one of the most successful KarJenners, and boasts the title of Forbes youngest self-made billionaire two years running! But before Kylie was the Lip Kit mogul and mother-of-one she is today, she was the youngest in her family, trying to find her niche and where she would fit in the family’s growing empire.

As the success of KUWTK swelled, Kylie started making more red carpet appearances and fans got a sense of her style and personality. On September 2, 2010, Kylie appeared as a guest at the Taste of Beverly Hills Food and Wine Festival when she was 12 years old. There, Kylie posed with her hand on her hip in a gray and black mini-dress and gave the cameras a wide smile, a totally different persona from the one she would cultivate in the years to come!

Growing up in the spotlight can be a very tricky thing to maneuver. But Kylie stayed poised and true to herself, coming into her own right in front of the cameras. At the 2014 Billboard Music Awards on May 18, 2014, Kylie showed her fans a totally different, edgy side of herself. With her dyed turquoise hair and fuller lips, Kylie showed off the version of herself she was growing up to be. It was at this point that it became clear just how much her interest in beauty products had grown, and it would start a whole empire all fo her own!

Fast forward to today, Kylie is now a mother to her adorable daughter Stormi Webster, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, and she is the part-owner of Kylie Cosmetics. Not only has she become a successful business woman, Kylie has transformed into a true fashion icon. She works any red carpet she attends, and her style is on par with her older sisters — Kourtney Kardashian, Kim, Khloe, and Kendall Jenner.

Kylie’s transformation over the years is truly astonishing. From young reality star to business mogul, Kylie has completely matured into the woman she is today. To see more images of the starlet then and now, check out the gallery of images above!