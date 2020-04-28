Kylie Jenner shared a ‘visual representation’ of what her ‘ first party post quarantine’ will look like. It involved Stormi Webster trying to free herself from Kylie, after their long fun day spent at the billionaire’s new $36.5 million mansion!

Stormi Webster, 2, will be all of us once the shelter-in-place order lifts. On April 27, Kylie Jenner shared the cutest video of herself carrying Stormi down a hallway, but the adorable toddler didn’t look ready to leave the function. “I’m not going!,” Stormi squealed as she attempted to escape from her 22-year-old billionaire mom’s arms. “Let me go,” Stormi added in between giggles. Unfortunately for Stormi, Kylie said with finality, “You’re going home!”

Regardless, Kylie could still empathize with her little one. “A visual representation of how my friends are gonna have to drag me out the first party post quarantine,” she captioned the funny video. Like Stormi, Kylie is also itching for post-quarantine socialization once the pandemic dies down. It has been weeks since any celebrity could hit up Los Angeles hotspots like The Nice Guy and Delilah, or spend quality time with loved ones (the KarJenner sisters have been strict about following social distancing orders).

We can see why Stormi didn’t want to go home (even if “home” is a $12 million mansion in Hidden Hills). Kylie reportedly purchased a $36.5 million mansion in the ritzy West Los Angeles neighborhood of Holmby Hills (per TMZ), where she, Stormi and the toddler’s honorary auntie Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, 22, spent a sunny quarantine day. Kylie and Stassie suntanned in bikinis by the mansion’s pool, Kylie posted this slow-motion video of herself applying misting spray from her own skincare line, and Stormi danced while eating seaweed sheets. Stormi wasn’t ready for the fun to end!

Kylie and Stormi have been inseparable throughout California’s shelter-in-place order, which went into effect on March 31 — no matter where they are! The sweet mother-daughter duo have spent their quarantines in their main home base in Hidden Hills, Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs pad and now, this new Holmby Hills estate. With a home theater, bars and game rooms, gym, sports court, seven bedrooms and the aforementioned pool, Kylie and Stormi are guaranteed to never be bored in the house.