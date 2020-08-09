Kylie Jenner Shows Off Massive HBD Sign At Her $36.5M Home Ahead Of Her 23rd Birthday

Kylie Jenner’s birthday is around the corner, and that means one things — the biggest party of the year is about to happen!

Kylie Jenner, 22, is the queen of lavish parties! Whether she’s celebrating a Kylie Cosmetics launch, or throwing a party for her daughter Stormi, 2, she always brings her A game. The makeup mogul will celebrate her 23rd birthday tomorrow on August 10, and preparations are underway. She took to her Instagram Story to share a video of a huge sign in the backyard of her new multi-million dollar home that read “HBD Kylie”. The clip then panned to a floral arrangement in the shape of an emoji surrounded by pink and purple roses.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star kicked off her birthday celebrations with an early dinner planned by her best friends. Kylie’s pals took her to dinner at Nobu, and in true Kylie fashion, she looked phenomenal. The mom-of-one wore an oversized, black leather jacket and a white bra, which she paired with high-waisted leather trousers. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO also debuted a major hair makeover at the dinner! She had her hair styled into a sleek, bouncy bob just days after rocking long, wavy tresses.

Although fans are yet to find out what Kylie has in store for her actual birthday, all we have to do is look at previous parties she’s thrown to know that it’s likely going to be lavish! Back in February, she celebrated her daughter’s second birthday with a ‘Stormiworld’ carnival-style party. She pulled out all the stops to ensure her mini-me had the time of her life! It included everything from a massive inflatable version of Stormi’s mouth to amusement park rides and a Stormi World store!

It was a star-studded event with plenty of Kylie’s pals showing up including Rosalia, 26, supermodel Hailey Baldwin, 23, and of course many of the KarJenner family members. With Kylie’s 23rd birthday taking place amid a global pandemic, she likely won’t be able to invite as many pals, but we have no doubt the celebration will be fabulous.