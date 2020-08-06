Before & After Pics
Hollywood Life

Kylie Jenner’s Hair Makeover: ‘KUWTK’ Star Debuts New Short Brown Bob — Before & After Pics

Kylie Jenner The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 01 May 2017
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner hits up a Western-themed party with sister Kendall and friends at SHOREbar in Santa Monica. Kylie was sporting a fringed dress and caramel colored long hair a day after debuting pink locks while partying at Delilah at the same time as Drake. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 6 MARCH 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner Love Magazine Party, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, London Fashion Week, UK - 16 Sep 2019
Kylie Jenner Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
Evening/Weekend Editor

Kylie Jenner rocked a sleek, shorter bob while enjoying an early 23rd birthday celebrations with her close friends! See before & after photos of her fresh new look.

Kylie Jenner, 22, is known for changing up her look — and she’s done it yet again! The Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed a dramatically shorter hair style while blowing out some birthday cake candles on Wednesday, Aug. 5. She was out with some of her close friends — including Stassie Karanikolau and Victoria Villarroel — in advance of her 23rd birthday, which falls on Aug. 10. Kylie looked so chic with the sleek, shorter look which sister Kim Kardashian, 39, is also known to rock!

“Last night my besties took me to a last minute early bday dinner,” she wrote over one of the Instagram story posts, showing off her leather jacket and white bandeau crop top. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been loving her honey highlighted longer hair lately, showing it off in various posts to her Instagram account in recent months. Her lengthy ‘do made an appearance in a sexy photo with BFF Stassie on Aug. 6, where she and Kylie modeled their matching 2005 re-edition Prada Nylon bags and logo hats (orange for Ky, green for Stassie). Her hair fell way past her waistline and nearly to her hip in the photo, proving this new look is a dramatic departure.

Kylie Jenner attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party and shows off her longer, dark hair. She stunned in a Ralph and Russo dress and Stuart Weitzman shoes for the soirée. (AP)

Kylie debuted her honey highlights while back in Feb. while vacationing with her close friends in the Bahamas! The look was also change from her usual dark hue, which she could be seen rocking just days prior at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles and in many of her Kylie Cosmetics campaigns, including a recent one with sister Kendall Jenner, 24. The skincare mogul looks drop dead gorgeous either way, and we love how she can change up her look.

View this post on Instagram

she’s back

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Since quarantine began in March, Kylie has been having a blast changing up her look, also opting for blonde and pink hair for different photos! She looked so much like sister Khloe Kardashian, 36, as she modeled a black Gucci logo bra with a blonde bob on June 23. Just a week later, Kylie stayed with the blonde but added some length before completely switching things up for a blush pink shade on June 29. “Can you guess my favorite color” she captioned the post — where she wore a risqué bra with cut-outs — for her 188 million followers (the answer is pink, of course).