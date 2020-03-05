Kylie Jenner Shows Off New Pink Hair Makeover After 1 Week Of Honey Locks: Before & After Pics

Kylie Jenner is a true chameleon when it comes to her looks! After going honey blonde on March 2, the mogul surprised her fans when she took to her Instagram story to debut her brand new pink hairdo.

Pretty in pink! Kylie Jenner did a complete hair makeover and showed it off to her over 150 million Instagram followers on March 4! In the boomerang image posted to her Instagram story, Kylie flaunted her new, bubblegum pink locks for the camera with a butterfly filter. Blonde roots from Kylie’s hair effortlessly transitioned into the popping pink hue and she looked truly stunning with her makeup expertly done, rocking a soft pink lip to compliment her new ‘do! You can see the comparison of Kylie’s natural, raven black to her new look below!

The Lip Kit mogul, 22, has been testing some fascinating new looks within the last few days. On March 2, Kylie posed for a stunning snap that was shared to her Instagram where she showed off the new caramel color of her hair. Kylie, who was clearly on a tropical getaway, looked absolutely sun-kissed in the photo, rocking a vintage Gucci bikini that she accessorized with small gold cuffs around the braids of her hair. Fans were so into the new look, and even one of Kylie’s exes found it beautiful.

Travis Scott, 27, who shares two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with the billionaire, “is used to seeing Kylie change up her hair all the time and he thinks she always looks beautiful no matter what,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY HollywoodLife. “But this lighter look on her is different from anything he’s seen before and he really loves it. Travis has seen Kylie with platinum hair in the past, but this is a softer look which he really loves.”

We can’t help but wonder what Travis may think of Kylie’s bold pink look this time around! However, it’s not really anything new for the mogul. Kylie has been known to work a pink ‘do in the past. As fans know, Kylie sported bold pink hair in September 2018, and has been playing with the hues of her hair for years. For Kylie, her hair is one of the best, natural parts of her look. Whether she’s working her natural black ‘do or playing with all of the colors of the rainbow, we cannot wait to see how she changes her look again in the future!