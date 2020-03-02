Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Abs & New Honey-Colored Hair In Sexy Bikini Pics From Vacation

Kylie Jenner color-coordinated her caramel hair with a mocha brown bikini from Gucci! Her caption for the swimsuit post, though, was certainly eyebrow-raising after teasing a possible romantic reunion with Travis Scott.

New hair, old bikini! Kylie Jenner, 22, showed off her honey hair makeover in a vintage brown Gucci bikini to her Instagram fans on March 2, which was a fashionable remnant from the 1970’s. The two-piece set was held together by retro gold chains stylized in Gucci’s iconic “G” logo, and Kylie complemented this detail with gold cuffs in her braids. The same bikini sold for $6,500 on 1stdibs, making this piece just as expensive as the other designer items the young billionaire has been parading throughout her tropical girls’ trip! You can see Kylie’s new bikini photos, here.

Bikini, toned midsection and honey-streaked hair aside, there was one other detail in Kylie’s new post worth just as much attention: the caption. “What’s meant for me will always be,” Kylie wrote, which screamed of ambiguity! Her sister Kendall Jenner, 24, fed into the cryptic nature of the message by commenting, “ain’t that the truth.” Kylie knows how to get fans talking, just like she did after posting romantic throwbacks of her ex Travis Scott, 27, amid her getaway.

“It’s…a…mood,” Kylie had written over a series of three photos that showed her and Travis getting cozy at their Houston Rockets date in 2017. Fans were divided: was this confirmation that the parents of Stormi Webster, 2, were back together, or was it a pregnancy tease? While Kylie hasn’t provided a clear answer, HollywoodLife has at least learned how Travis feels about the cosmetic mogul’s new mermaid ‘do!

“Travis is used to seeing Kylie change up her hair all the time and he thinks she always looks beautiful no matter what,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “But this lighter look on her is different from anything he’s seen before and he really loves it. Travis has seen Kylie with platinum hair in the past, but this is a softer look which he really loves.”