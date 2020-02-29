Travis Scott Thinks Kylie Jenner’s New Honey Locks Are ‘So Sexy’ — ‘He Really Loves It’

Kylie Jenner debuted new honey-colored hair on Feb. 14 and it turns out her ex Travis Scott is loving the different look.

Travis Scott, 27, took notice of Kylie Jenner‘s new honey-colored hair when she showed it off publicly for the first time on Feb. 14 and he thinks the look works for her. “Travis is used to seeing Kylie change up her hair all the time and he thinks she always looks beautiful no matter what,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “But this lighter look on her is different from anything he’s seen before and he really loves it. Travis has seen Kylie with platinum hair in the past, but this is a softer look which he really loves.”

In addition to thinking it looks flattering on her, Travis thinks the lighter hairstyle looks “sexy.” “Travis thinks this new look is so sexy on Kylie, he loves it,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “It’s a color he really hasn’t seen on her before and he thinks she totally pulls it off. Travis has always been very complimentary of Kylie but now that they’re in this unique situation where they are spending all this time together but not officially back together he seems to praise her even more.”

Kylie and Travis, who share daughter Stormi, 2, together, may not be officially back together, but they did cause speculation over their relationship status when Kylie shared some throwback pics to her Instagram story on Feb. 28. The photos show the former lovebirds sitting together and sharing tender moments during a Houston Rockets game in May 2017. "It's a mood," her caption read across the three photos.

Kylie and Travis broke things off in Oct. 2019 but have remained friendly as they co-parent Stormi so although they haven’t confirmed a reconciliation, it definitely wouldn’t be too surprising if they decided to give their romance another try. We’ll be on the lookout to see where things go from here!