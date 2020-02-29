Kylie Jenner Posts Romantic Throwback With Travis Scott & Fans Are Convinced They’re ‘Back Together’

Kylie Jenner sent fans in a confused frenzy after sharing throwback photos of her 2017 NBA date with Travis Scott! Thanks to Kylie’s cryptic caption, fans were left scratching their heads even harder.

Kylie Jenner, 22, is having fans wonder if she’s giving her relationship with Travis Scott, 27, a second go! Some insisted this was the case after the cosmetics mogul shared three throwback photos [SEEN HERE] to her Instagram Story on Feb. 28, which showed the former couple at the start of their honeymoon phase: sitting courtside at a Houston Rockets game in May of 2017.

At the time, Kylie and Travis had only met a month prior at Coachella, and the new butterflies were apparent in the trio of pictures. In the first photo, Travis whispered something into Kylie’s ear, while he stroked the back of her head in the second picture. In the third photo, Kylie gave Travis an all-knowing look — if you’re confused, Kylie’s captions didn’t help either.

“It’s…a…mood,” Kylie wrote across the three photos. That was enough evidence for some fans to conclude that the parents of Stormi Webster, 2, are no longer exes. “Please tell me they’re back together,” one fan commented underneath screengrabs that fan account @kyliesnapchat posted. Other fans in the comments section jumped right away to a conclusion, leaving notes like “They are back together” and “I’m convinced they are back together.”

Kylie’s cryptic posts led other fans to believe that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was sending a much different message: an (alleged) pregnancy announcement! Given that Kylie’s caption was stylized in the same way many people announce baby genders, fans also wrote comments like “I THOUGHT IT SAID ‘ITS A BOY/GIRL’ I’m telling y’all she’s pregnant,” and “he tryna go home and make baby #2 😭.”

Regardless of the speculation, Kylie and Travis have not confirmed a romantic reunion since a report surfaced of their breakup in Oct. 2019. They’ve remained on good terms ever since, though. Travis and Kylie often reunite for family outings, like the one they took to the trampoline park with Stormi on Feb. 23! However, there were no signs of PDA detected between the former lovers, according to an eyewitness who EXCLUSIVELY spoke with HollywoodLife!

“Although Kylie and Travis weren’t seen kissing or holding hands, it was clear they were definitely comfortable with each other and appeared to be very friendly. They seemed to be in a great mood and were just enjoying a family outing together,” the eyewitness told us. On Feb. 27, Kylie was also spotted wearing sneakers from Travis’ recent collaboration with Nike as she rode a private jet to her tropical vacation with Stormi! Alas, the mystery continues.