Kylie Jenner & BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Look Like Twins In Matching $1740 Prada Hats & Bags

Anastasia Karanikolaou Variety Portrait Studio, Beautycon Festival Los Angeles, USA - 13 Aug 2017
Stassie is seen arriving to the gay pride party at 40 Love in West Hollywood. 27 Jun 2020 Pictured: Stassie. Photo credit: 007 / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA684606_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner's Best Friend Stassie who's real name is Anastasia Karanikolaou shows off an arm tattoo of best friends baby's name 'Stormi' while leaving the opening of an Art Gallery in Los Angeles. The stunning Jenner bestie looked amazing in Black pants and a white crop top with her striking green eyes. Pictured: Stassie, Anastasia Karanikolaou BACKGRID USA 15 NOVEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Another day, another pic of Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou looking like twins! The duo posed for a sultry snap in matching designer outfits.

Could Kylie Jenner, 22, and her BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, 23, look any more like twins? The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram on August 5 to share a new snap with Stassie in matching Prada outfits worth a cool $1740. “prada bae,” Kylie captioned the pic, which showed the girls posing on a couch in what appeared to be her new $36.5m resort-style mansion. Kylie donned a long-sleeved white, body con dress with a garter that attached to thigh-high sheer socks. She paired it with white, pointy-toe pumps, an orange Prada bucket hat and matching orange shoulder bag.

prada bae

Meanwhile, Stassie wore the same outfit in black, and instead rocked a dark green bucket hat with a matching Prada purse. Both women held their left hands up to their heads, while offering the camera a sultry pout. Not only did every detail of their outfits and poses match, but they also wore similar, smoky makeup looks and appeared to be wearing the same waist-length, wavy brunette wigs.

kylie
Kylie and Stassie posed for a new snap, and looked like total twins. Image: SplashNews

The reality star and her model pal are no strangers to looking like sisters. The duo also posed for a sizzling snap in matching red and purple dresses on July 31. “Pick ur character,” the cosmetics mogul captioned her post. The first pic showed the two girls crouched down for a mirror selfie taken by the pool, while they wore white pumps and styled their long, brunette locks in a sleek, straight style.

The pair also proved they’re (basically) twins one day earlier, when they rocked matching SKIMS outfits and waist-length brunette wigs. Kylie’s big sis Kim Kardashian, 39, was thrilled to see how incredible they looked in an ensemble from her popular line. “twins in skims!!”, she wrote in the comments section, which showed the duo in long-sleeved undergarments and nude corsets.