Kylie Jenner & BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Twin In Sparkly Sheer Dresses — See Hot New Pics

BFFs Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou practically look like twins in a new selfie, taken by the pool at Kylie’s $36.5m Holmby Hills mansion.

Kylie Jenner, 22, and her BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, 23, are two peas in a pod! The duo posed for a sizzling snap in matching red and purple dresses on July 31. “Pick ur character,” the cosmetics mogul captioned her post. The first pic showed the two girls crouched down for a mirror selfie taken by the pool of Kylie’s new $36.5m resort-style mansion. They both wore white pumps and styled their long, brunette locks in a sleek, straight style.

While Kylie accessorized her purple dress with a silver anklet, Stassie rocked clear sunglasses while she stunned in the red dress. “okay you both snapped,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “baddies on the block. WOW.” The pair also proved they’re (basically) twins one day earlier, when they rocked matching SKIMS outfits and waist-length brunette wigs.

The ladies even sported identical makeup as their sultry pouts were the same bright red color. Kylie’s older sister Kim Kardashian, 39, was thrilled to see how amazing they looked in an ensemble from her popular line. “twins in skims!!”, she wrote in the comments section.

Stassie has kept a relatively low profile for the past month but did manage to have a memorable night out with some friends in late June. The sizzling model appeared unrecognizable when she exited her party bus in a fiery red wig. She paired the look with a gorgeous multi-colored dress for a night out on the town as she celebrated Pride month at 40 Love in West Hollywood.

Meanwhile, Kylie has been spending quality time with her ex Travis Scott, 28, and their adorable 2-year-old daughter Stormi, amid easing COVID-19 restrictions. The party-of-three were seen vacationing together in Laguna Beach on July 20 where they were photographed taking a lovely stroll with the mother/daughter duo holding hands along their sweet journey.