Kylie Jenner & BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Look Like Twins In Matching SKIMs Looks With Long Brown Hair

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou were making fans see double in their latest social media pic!

Can you spot the difference? Kylie Jenner and her longtime BFF Stassie Karanikolaou reunited for one heck of a sexy Instagram photo on Thursday, July 30. The 22 and 23-year-old (respectively) looked identical to one another while rocking matching SKIMS looks and long brown hair that went almost all the way down to their waist side. The ladies even sported identical makeup as their sultry pouts were the same bright red color. Kylie’s older sister Kim Kardashian, 39, was thrilled to see how amazing they looked in an ensemble from her popular line. “twins in skims!!”, she wrote in the comments section.

Stassie has kind of kept a low profile for the last month but did manage to make a memorable night out with some other friends in late June. The sizzling model appeared unrecognizable when she exited her party bus in a fiery red wig. She paired it with a gorgeous multi-colored dress for a Pride celebration at 40 Love in West Hollywood.

She and Kylie enjoyed some time together during self-isolation earlier this year. Stassie made herself at home in the beauty mogul’s $36.5 million Holmby Hills mansion where they posted videos of themselves getting in a good tan in nothing but their bikinis!

Kylie, meanwhile, has also been having a blast with two very important people in her life: her ex Travis Scott, 28, and their adorable 2-year-old daughter Stormi. The party-of-three were seen vacationing together in Laguna Beach on July 20th where they were photographed taking a lovely stroll with the mother/daughter duo holding hands along their sweet journey.

Little Stormi almost broke the internet herself when her doting mommy posted a cute video of her running through a water fountain while wearing a lavender leotard and matching tutu. You can hear an excited Kylie in the background encouraging her off camera.