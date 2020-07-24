Stormi Webster, 2, Rocks An Adorable Tutu & Runs Through A Fountain In Sweet New Video

Stormi Webster was totally giddy as she ran through a fountain with mom Kylie Jenner’s encouragement in a sweet new IG video. The two-year-old looked SO cute in her lavender tutu!

Kylie Jenner has a little ballerina on her hands! The makeup mogul, 22, shared the sweetest video on Instagram of her daughter, Stormi Webster, wearing a tutu, and it’s just too cute for words. In the video, which you can see below, the two-year-old proudly makes her way through a fountain, barefoot, while wearing a lavender leotard and tutu. You can hear an excited Kylie in the background encouraging her off camera.

Kylie posted the video to her Instagram story. An image she posted shortly before that shows her cradling Stormi in her arms. It’s captioned, “a mommy first above anything else.” She truly means it. Fans got excited when they saw Kylie and her ex, Travis Scott, 28, together, but as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, there’s no romance there. They’re simply spending time with Stormi as a family.

“When Kylie and Travis broke up, it was a no-brainer that her only focus no matter what happened between them was co-parenting and Stormi’s happiness,” the insider said. “Kylie feels very comfortable spending time with Travis because not only are they best friends, but she’s always wanted Stormi to know that both of her parents will care for her despite what happens in their relationship.”

Kylie’s so devoted to her toddler, that she got a tattoo in her honor. Along with her “ˈsa-nə-tē,” “Mary Jo,” and heart ink, Kylie now has 4:43 tattooed on her left forearm. That’s the time that her daughter was born on February 1, 2018.