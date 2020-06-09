Kylie Jenner Ignores Social-Distancing & Parties At BFF Stassie’s 23rd Birthday Bash

Kylie Jenner went without a face mask when she posed for a smiling cozy group photo at her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou’s 23rd birthday party, which she attended on June 8 despite social distancing guidelines still in place.

It looks like Kylie Jenner, 22, didn’t let the coronavirus pandemic stop her from enjoying her best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou‘s 23rd birthday party on June 8. The makeup mogul showed up in Stassie’s birthday group Instagram pic, which included about nine of her closest friends, on June 9 and in it, they are all standing close together while happily posing in matching black hoodies that have “Stas” and “23” written on them in pink. Although social-distancing guidelines say groups of 10 or less are okay if everyone stands at least six feet apart, the group was clearly not worried about the guidelines at the fun event and none of them wore face masks.

“missing liv and taylor but these are my humans.. i appreciate you all more than you know ❤️ thank you for a special night,” Stassie captioned the fun-loving pic. Although Kylie didn’t post many pics from the bash, she did post one snapshot that showed custom-made pillows with Stassie’s face on them. Stassie, who wore a pink crop top and matching skirt at the party, also shared more posts from the night which included her amazing cake, cupcakes, and cookies that also had her face on them.

Stassie’s birthday party isn’t the first time she and Kylie hung out together during quarantine. The close gals have been quarantining together along with Kylie’s two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and their Instagram pics have showed the fun they’re having. On Apr. 24, Stassie showed off her amazing figure in a black bikini while hanging out at Kylie’s $36.5 million Holmby Hills mansion.

Kylie also looked incredible while spending time at her mansion in a tight white sheer dress. She posted a pic of herself posing on a couch in the stylish outfit on Apr. 24 as well and it was definitely a memorable snapshot. “lover girl,” she captioned the post, proving she knows how to make the days lighthearted despite the pandemic!

We hope to see more pics of Kylie having the time of her life at home and hope both she and Stassie are keeping safe and staying healthy as much as they can.