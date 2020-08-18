Cardi B and her husband, Offset, took to Instagram Live to chat with fans, when the Migos frontman surprised his incredible wife with a gorgeous Chanel bag to celebrate the success of her single, ‘WAP!’ See the pics!

Cardi B has a lot to celebrate! The Grammy-winning rapper, 27, is back on top of the Billboard Hot 100 with her latest single “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. The two powerful women took the internet by storm with their collaboration, and their music video has been giving fans life ever since it dropped in the early hours of August 7. Naturally, Cardi’s husband, Offset, wanted to commemorate the occasion and gift his wife something to remember the moment.

What better present to give one of the most stylish women today than a Chanel bag! The stunning shopping bag, which retails for a whopping $4,800, featured stunning sequins and a glittering style perfect for Cardi’s effervescent personality. The handbag featured rhinestones of various colors all cascading across the metal black fabric.

The “Money” rapper was so excited by the gift, she could barely contain her joy. In screenshots taken from the couple’s Instagram Live session, Cardi and her beloved beau can be seen dancing with one another and Cardi positively beaming while showing off her luxurious bag. Even the Migos frontman, 28, flashed a smile at the camera while showing off the Chanel box, which Cardi later opened to find her surprise!

With these two, though, there are always plenty of endearing moments to go around. During another Instagram Live session on August 17, Cardi sang along with her and Offset’s adorable two-year-old daughter, Kulture, to “How Far I’ll Go” from the 2016 Disney animated film Moana! Offset absolutely beamed with pride watching the mother-daughter duo belt out the tune.

Cardi and her daughter had clearly spent a lot of time watching the film before the track came on during their Instagram Live. “This is our song,” the “I Like It” rapper said to her daughter a number of times before giving her a smooch on the cheek. Offset, meanwhile, continued to smile brightly as the two put on a show! We love seeing precious moments like this from the trio and cannot wait for more in the future!