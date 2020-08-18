Cardi B used the sweetest G-rated Disney tune to celebrate the number one success of her raunchy hit ‘WAP.’ She, husband Offset and daughter Kulture had the cutest sing-along to ‘Moana’s ‘How Far I’ll Go.’

Cardi B and her daughter Kulture are the cutest mother-daughter duo, especially when it comes to singing. The 27-year-old is riding high with the Billboard Hot 100 number one debut of her raunchy self-empowerment anthem “WAP,” but wanted to share in it’s success through a sweet and tender Disney classic with Kulture. During an Instagram live session on Aug. 17, Cardi cuddled her precious two-year-old as the two sang “How Far I’ll Go” from the 2016 animated smash Moana, as her husband and Kulture’s dad Offset, 28, beamed with pride before taking his little princess in his arms.

Cardi was seen wearing a tan tank dress with a perfect brown and gold eye and heavy dark liner and lashes. She wore her hair long and straight as she totally belted out the chorus to the song, as Kulture showed off a bright wide smile as she sang along. The toddler looked absolutely precious with her hair pulled back in braids, while wearing a white onesie with various colorful dots across it. Offset looked down at their little girl with so much pride as she sang along with her mama.

When “How Far I’ll Go” came on during the family’s IG live session, Cardi got so excited saying, “This is our song” several times to Kulture. The “I Like It” rapper has obviously watched Moana enough times with her daughter that she knows all the words, as Cardi sang along beautifully. Kulture seemed a little lost after the first few lines, but Cardi kept the sing-along going far into the tune. At one point she cozied up next to Kulture and gushed, “You look so cute. You look like mommy.”

Disney’s Moana has proved to be a favorite in Kulture’s family household. Cardi dressed her little girl as the lead character for Halloween 2019, complete with the sea wayfarer’s outfit. In the Instagram video, Kulture was seen wearing an orange bandana and top with tribal prints, a crocheted skirt and held a little paddle. She even had on a long black wig to look just like the character. “Moana have a little attitude today ,” Cardi captioned her costume-clad daughter’s video.

Shortly thereafter, Cardi had a mother-daughter fun-filled day at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA with Kulture on Nov. 2. The two were able to go fairly incognito, as Cardi wore her hair up in a tan hat and she went completely makeup free. She even looked like a typical tourist by wearing Minnie Mouse ears and a red polka-dotted sweater for the occasion, as she held on to her little girl.

Cardi sure has a lot to celebrate with how far she’s gone with “WAP.” The song that dropped on Aug. 7 has broken the record for weekly streams with 93 million U.S. streams in the week ending Aug. 13, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, Billboard reports. That’s the most streams in a week for any song EVER! By doing so, she toppled Ariana Grande‘s former record of 85.3 million streams in a week for “7 Rings” in Feb. 2019.

Not only that, Cardi has scored her fourth number one Billboard Hot 100 hit with “WAP.” It debuted at the top spot, knocking Harry Styles‘ “Watermelon Sugar” out of the chart leader position. The Bronx-born rapper scored her first Hot 100 number one with her 2017 worldwide Smash “Bodak Yellow.” She went on to follow it up with 2018’s “I Like It” and “Please Me” off of her Grammy Award winning debut album Invasion of Privacy. 2020 has been a total mess of a year, but Cardi dropping new music was a total bright spot for fans. And watching her so happy and singing along with her daughter to a Disney tune had to be one of the cutest moments ever for Cardi’s dans.