Cardi B Reveals The Real Reason She Filed For Divorce From Offset — Watch Her Explain

Cardi B, 27, wants to make one thing clear in the wake of her split from husband Offset, 28: nothing “out of this world happened” to cause their breakup. In an Instagram Live session on Sept. 18, the “WAP” rapper revealed the true reason she filed for divorce three days prior. Before diving into the catalyst of their split, Cardi assured fans that she’s “okay” and isn’t “crying” like before when Offset had done something “so f—ked up” (Cardi has previously claimed that Offset “cheated” during their marriage).

“This time I wasn’t crying,” Cardi explained, adding that the “reason” for her divorce had nothing to do with the drama “that ever happened before.” She continued, “It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people say it’s because he’s got a baby on the way — that’s a whole f—— complete lie. This is the like second time people try to pin babies over here. No, that’s bulls–t.”

And then, Cardi finally revealed the actual reason the marriage is coming to an end: she “got tired of f—king arguing” and “got tired of not seeing things eye-to-eye.” Cardi simply didn’t want their problems to escalate. “When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore and before you get cheated on, I’d rather just leave,” she admitted.

The Grammy-winning rapper once again assured listeners that “nothing crazy” happened, and that “sometimes people really do f–king grow apart.” Cardi explained, “I’ve been with this man for 4 years. I have kid [Cardi’s daughter Kulture, 2] with this man. I have a household with this man. Sometimes you just want — you’re just tired of the arguments, of the buildups.”