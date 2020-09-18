Cardi B Reveals The Real Reason She Filed For Divorce From Offset — Watch Her Explain
In an Instagram Live session, Cardi B confessed why she’s actually splitting from Offset after three years of marriage. The ‘WAP’ singer also addressed rumors of ‘cheating’ and a ‘baby.’
Cardi B, 27, wants to make one thing clear in the wake of her split from husband Offset, 28: nothing “out of this world happened” to cause their breakup. In an Instagram Live session on Sept. 18, the “WAP” rapper revealed the true reason she filed for divorce three days prior. Before diving into the catalyst of their split, Cardi assured fans that she’s “okay” and isn’t “crying” like before when Offset had done something “so f—ked up” (Cardi has previously claimed that Offset “cheated” during their marriage).
Cardi also slammed the notion that the split — which is their second — is part of some scheme to generate more publicity. “I don’t need any stunts to sell anything,” she said, pointing to the chart success of her latest single “WAP.”
Cardi B with Kulture, her two-year-old daughter whom she shares with Offset. (Photo Courtesy of Instagram/@iamcardib)