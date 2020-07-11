Cardi B and her daughter, Kulture, showed off both their moves and ’90s sense of style at Kulture’s second birthday bash!

The theme of Kulture Kiari Cephus’ birthday party was L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, a line of toys. However, the birthday girl and her mom, Cardi B, instead dressed in outfits that reminded us another character: Cher from the 1995 classic film, Clueless. The mom-daughter duo twinned in blue plaid skirtsuits for the bash thrown on July 10, much like the yellow skirtsuit that Cher wore to class at Beverly Hills High School!

Offset even joined in on the blue plaid theme! The Migos rapper layered a blue plaid jacket over his party outfit, although he wore camouflage pants instead of a skirt. But both Cardi and Offset took off their jackets to hit the dance floor, where Cardi twerked on her husband of nearly three years. Later, both Cardi and Kulture changed into different party outfits: Cardi opted for a green dress, and Kulture wore a comfy play outfit.

Cardi went all out for this bash. Gigantic balloon archways, twin slides with a colorful ball pit, Kulture-customized face masks, toys and an abundance of photo ops were all there, which Cardi made sure to film for her Instagram. Cardi set the bar high after spending $400,000 on Kulture’s first birthday party in 2019, and it’s safe to say that she exceeded her own expectations!

On the eve of Kulture’s big day, Cardi shared the sweetest photos of her daughter rocking a pink tutu. She couldn’t believe that her only child was already ringing in a second year of life. “My baby turn(s) 2 tomorrow. (I’ve) been a emotional mess. Love her so much,” the proud mother wrote on Instagram.

Offset also shared a photo of Kulture in her adorable pink tutu, and had his own thoughts to share about his daughter’s second birthday! “My Beautiful Baby KK you are a prize from God thank you [Cardi] for this blessing 2 years went by so fast God is the Greatest,” the hip hop artist gushed in the caption.

This isn’t the first time Cardi had a twinning moment with Kulture! The Grammy-winning artist is a fashion aficionado, and makes sure her mini me is just as well dressed. So, on June 24, the “Press” rapper shared the cutest photo of herself and Kulture coordinating in Burberry outfits. Kulture’s birthday just gave this iconic duo another excuse to dress up!