Watch
Hollywood Life

Cardi B Twins As Cher In ‘Clueless’ With Kulture At Her 2nd Birthday Party – Videos

Cardi B2018 Global Citizen's Festival, New York, USA - 30 Sep 2018
*EXCLUSIVE* Beverly Hills, CA - Cardi B and daughter Kulture was seen in rare form as she attended Teyana Taylor’s exclusive listening party for her new album entitled “The Album”. Cardi looks chic as she sports the signature custom hazmat suit created for Teyana’s guest. Offset arrived later and the 3 enjoyed their time with Teyana’s daughter and others who attended the listening party. As seen in the picture, Offset embraces his daughter and smiles for the camera with Cardi B behind him.Pictured: Cardi B, OffsetBACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP/BLM / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Beverly Hills, CA - Cardi B and daughter Kulture was seen in rare form as she attended Teyana Taylor’s exclusive listening party for her new album entitled “The Album”. Cardi looks chic as she sports the signature custom hazmat suit created for Teyana’s guest. Offset arrived later and the 3 enjoyed their time with Teyana’s daughter and others who attended the listening party. As seen in the picture, Offset embraces his daughter and smiles for the camera with Cardi B behind him.Pictured: Cardi BBACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP/BLM / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cardi B Cardi B and Offset at LIV Nightclub, Miami, Florida, USA - 31 Jan 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 73 Photos.
Evening Writer

Cardi B and her daughter, Kulture, showed off both their moves and ’90s sense of style at Kulture’s second birthday bash!

The theme of Kulture Kiari Cephus’ birthday party was L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, a line of toys. However, the birthday girl and her mom, Cardi B, instead dressed in outfits that reminded us another character: Cher from the 1995 classic film, Clueless. The mom-daughter duo twinned in blue plaid skirtsuits for the bash thrown on July 10, much like the yellow skirtsuit that Cher wore to class at Beverly Hills High School!

View this post on Instagram

Gorgeous 😍 💓 #cardib

A post shared by C A R D I B FAN ACCOUNT🔥 (@cardistories) on

Offset even joined in on the blue plaid theme! The Migos rapper layered a blue plaid jacket over his party outfit, although he wore camouflage pants instead of a skirt. But both Cardi and Offset took off their jackets to hit the dance floor, where Cardi twerked on her husband of nearly three years. Later, both Cardi and Kulture changed into different party outfits: Cardi opted for a green dress, and Kulture wore a comfy play outfit.

Cardi went all out for this bash. Gigantic balloon archways, twin slides with a colorful ball pit, Kulture-customized face masks, toys and an abundance of photo ops were all there, which Cardi made sure to film for her Instagram. Cardi set the bar high after spending $400,000 on Kulture’s first birthday party in 2019, and it’s safe to say that she exceeded her own expectations!

View this post on Instagram

It’s LITTY .LOL

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

On the eve of Kulture’s big day, Cardi shared the sweetest photos of her daughter rocking a pink tutu. She couldn’t believe that her only child was already ringing in a second year of life. “My baby turn(s) 2 tomorrow. (I’ve) been a emotional mess. Love her so much,” the proud mother wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

My baby.He learning the steps 😩😂

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

Offset also shared a photo of Kulture in her adorable pink tutu, and had his own thoughts to share about his daughter’s second birthday! “My Beautiful Baby KK you are a prize from God thank you [Cardi] for this blessing 2 years went by so fast God is the Greatest,” the hip hop artist gushed in the caption.

This isn’t the first time Cardi had a twinning moment with Kulture! The Grammy-winning artist is a fashion aficionado, and makes sure her mini me is just as well dressed. So, on June 24, the “Press” rapper shared the cutest photo of herself and Kulture coordinating in Burberry outfits. Kulture’s birthday just gave this iconic duo another excuse to dress up!