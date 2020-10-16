Cardi B Says She Filed For Divorce To Teach Offset ‘A Lesson,’ Not Over Abuse: ‘I Have Choices’

Cardi B shared 2 videos in response to fans who keep telling her she’s in a ‘mentally abusive relationship’ with Offset. She admitted that she took things to an ‘extreme’ by filing for divorce, and revealed how they’re working through things.

Cardi B tweeted that she’s ‘turning up today,’ and she wasn’t lying. The “WAP” rapper, 28, has had enough with critics claiming she’s in a “mentally abusive relationship” with husband Offset. If you’re not a Bardigang member, or in-the-know about the rappers’ latest relationship woes, here’s a quick update: Cardi filed for divorce on September 15, spent her birthday PDA-ing with Offset in Las Vegas on October 13, and on October 15, she confirmed that they’re back together. Her predictable announcement — that she took him back because she “missed” him —angered some fans and riled up critics, who came at her on social media. After seeing negative comments about her relationship, Cardi recorded a 3-minute audio clip that delved deeper into the couple’s marriage. Take a listen:

“On some G sh-t, I didn’t even really want to talk about my relationship s–t because I know y’all sick and tired of me going back and forth with Offset. ‘Cause you know I’m just a crazy b—h,” she began. “My thing is, I just hate when people start using certain words too loosely, that it’s just like … y’all sound f–king crazy. When y’all start using the word abusive. I’m not in a physically abusive relationship. I’m not in a mental abusive relationship,” she said, noting, “I have choices.”

She continued, “When me and my n—a are going through some s–t, I’m not being tied down in a barrel. I’m not being harassed with a hundred phone calls. If I need a break, I go to my other house. I’ve got like two houses in LA and a personal studio. I have a house in Atlanta. I have a house in New York. I could fly. I could do whatever I want,” Cardi declared. “If I take a break from my n—a and I decide to work things out, that’s regular relationship shit. If I want to go to an extreme to teach a n—a a f–king lesson and f–king file for divorce I can do that. It’s my life,” she said, confirming, “I’m not getting no fucking abuse.”

Cardi went on to explain that her issues with Offset are typical of a normal relationship. “If we work things out, if we sit down and work things out and I tell a n—a what I don’t like, what I want to change. When he tells me what he wants me to change, what he wants me to stop doing, we could do that,” she said before asking, “Why y’all trying to make everything abuse, abuse, abuse.” Telling critics to “chill,” Cardi continued, “Y’all be using words and terms [on] the internet. That s–t don’t even make sense. Y’all don’t even live with us. [Y’all] don’t know what the f–k we be talking about, y’all don’t know what the f–k we be going through.”

The Grammy-winner moved onto the hot topic of her lavish birthday gifts from Offset — one of them being a new 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan. “And then there’s like, ‘Oh, you taking back gifts.’ I’ma always get gifts. I’m a rich b—h. N—-s gonna always spoil me. I’ma always gonna get spoiled. Even if I’m not with a n—a or when I’m with a n—a. I’ma always gonna get spoiled,” she said. Nonetheless, Cardi and Offset’s marriage isn’t all about the material things. “Our relationship is not only about gifts and shit,” she clarified and reiterated once again that she’s “just spoiled.”

While Cardi really wanted a Ferrari for her 28th birthday, she admittedly settled for a Rolls Royce Cullinan. “… And let’s say me and my baby father are not together, if he wants to give me a car for my birthday, why not? If you and your baby father not together and you’re a great mom and you’re a great b—h and he gives you flowers, you deserve that,” she explained. “But n—s want to give me a car, I’ll take it and I needed a mommy car. I have a mommy car in Atlanta. I have a mommy car back in Atlanta I needed something nice and smooth to ride in LA and that’s what he gave me. I really wanted a Ferrari, but if a n—a wanna give me a Cullinan, that’s it, that’s what I get,” she said.

Cardi clarified that Offset’s pricey gifts aren’t a free pass for sleeping with him. “S–t, that doesn’t make me wanna f–k a n—a. I clearly spoke to him, I clearly, ok work things out, little by little, slower by slowly, day by day,” she said. “It’s crazy how I gotta give y’all an explanation cuz y’all wanna f–king make think pieces of the s–t that’s going on in my home. Y’all weird as hell,” she said, noting, “If it wasn’t, if that divorce s–t didn’t went through the court y’all wouldn’t even never knew what the f–k was going on so please stop.” — That is true. Cardi only spoke about the couple’s split after the divorce news became public.

I don’t need none of that shit .I talk to https://t.co/qlNmjmf6Tu relationship is more then bag and cars before I even got my bday gift I took a break and we started talkin about our differences and wat we gotta change. https://t.co/UtLISXgyHw — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 16, 2020

In a separate tweet to a fan, Cardi revealed that marriage counseling and couples therapy aren’t her style. “I don’t need none of that shit,” she said. Instead, “I talk to God.” Cardi noted once again, that her relationship with Offset is “more than a bag and cars,” and that even before she received his gifts, “we started talkin about our differences and what we gotta change.”

So, it seems as though Cardi isn’t going to go through with her divorce filing. As for Offset, he’s stayed silent throughout the drama — if you’re not counting the massive billboard he got for Cardi from him and their 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.