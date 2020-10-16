Cardi B Reveals Guys Were Sliding Into Her DMs During Offset Split: ‘I Don’t Like That’

Although Cardi B is back with Offset, she admitted in a new video that men are in her DMs trying to ‘save’ her from him. So, if you’re thinking about sliding into Cardi’s DMs, here’s exactly what she doesn’t want you to say:

Don’t try to get cheeky with Cardi B by calling her “big head” on social media. The “WAP” rapper, 27, took to Twitter on October 16, to share a quick PSA about her direct messages. She aimed the announcement at men who are planning on sliding into her DMs, and it’s hilarious.

“Twitter users be like, ‘Cardi you’re in a mentally abusive relationship. Oh my gosh, we gotta save you.’ And I be like, alright, but can I f–k him today because I need sex,” she said in reference to her tumultuous on-off relationship with Migos rapper, Offset. Just one day prior, Cardi confirmed that she’s back together with her husband of three years, after she filed for divorce in September.

Cardi continued, “And n—as in my DMs talkin’ bout, ‘What’s up big head?’ I don’t like that, I’m 28-years-old and my head’s not big. Actually, it is, but not with a lace front,” she joked, adding, “The f–k?”

The black and white video, which appeared to be filmed at Cardi’s home in Atlanta, showed the rapper wearing a pair of circular sunnies. At one point, she took a drag of a cigarette for dramatic effect and showed off her long, point nails.

This isn’t the first time Cardi has turned to social media to brag about her DMs. In late September, she revealed that her DMs were “flooded” with men trying to court her after her split from Offset. At the time, the Grammy-winner said she could “rebirth” herself and “date any man I want,” via her OnlyFans account, adding, “My DMs are flooded.”

During the same event, Cardi spoke about her split from Offset and explained that she left the marriage on her own merit. “You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because, at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave,” she said, explaining, “I didn’t wait until he cheated on me again. I didn’t wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave.”

Cardi and Offset’s split became public when she filed for divorce in Georgia on September 15. Following her divorce filing, Cardi took to Instagram to reveal the real reason why she decided to end her marriage. In a live video on September 18, she made it clear that nothing “out of this world happened” to cause the breakup. Cardi admitted that she just “got tired” of “arguing” with Offset, so she decided to walk away from the relationship.

As we previously mentioned, Cardi confirmed on Thursday that she’s back with Offset. In a live video on Instagram, Cardi explained through tears that she missed her husband… and his unmentionables.

“It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend… and it’s really hard to have no d–k,” she said in reference to Offset. “I don’t know, I’m just a crazy b–ch. People say I took him back because I’m materialistic,” Cardi said before she mentioned the Rolls Royce Offset gifted her for her birthday. While she “likes material things,” Cardi said that’s not the reason why she “slept” with Offset after the split. “I really wanted some d–k for my birthday, really,” she admitted.

The reconciliation came after the couple celebrated Cardi’s 28th birthday (Oct. 11) together in Las Vegas, followed by a string of hangouts in Atlanta. It’s unclear if Cardi plans on going through with the divorce.