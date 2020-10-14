Watch
Offset, Cardi B
Cardi B & Offset share special moment at family dinner celebrating a birthday and Fathers Day.
Cardi B and daughter Kulture was seen in rare form as she attended Teyana Taylor's exclusive listening party for her new album entitled "The Album". Offset arrived later and the 3 enjoyed their time with Teyana's daughter and others who attended the listening party.
Cardi B looks sexy baring all her assets as she arrives at Liv Nightclub with her husband Offset in Miami.
It turns out Cardi B was a little distracted when she accidentally shared a private part photo to Instagram. She just revealed that she was in bed with estranged husband Offset at the time.

Cardi B may be in the process of divorcing husband Offset, but the passion is still there. The 28-year-old “WAP” rapper calmly explained that they were together in bed when she accidentally uploaded a photo of one of her private parts to Instagram on Oct. 13. Cardi explained in an Instagram live later that evening how she accidentally shared a picture of her bare bosom. “I’m leaning in the f**king bed, right? And I’m telling Offset, ‘yo I feel like…” she began, stating right off the bat that they were in an intimate setting together.

She then took a photo of her chest, explaining “I’m taking the f**king picture and and then I f**king press and I see that it’s loading and and I’m like ‘Oh my God! Oh my God Offset! Oh my God the picture’s loading,’ and he was like ‘whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa.'” Cardi said she the quickly turned off her phone and hoped to stop the upload process, but it was too late.

Cardi begged Offset to check his phone to see if her private part photo did indeed upload to her IG account, as she explained that he told her “Yo, you posted a picture of the f**king t*t!” The “I Like It” rapper then explained, “By the time I turned my phone on and deleted that sh*t, everybody and their mom saw” her breasts. “They were all over the internet,” Cardi said.

Cardi B and Offset
Cardi B is seen arriving with husband Offset to his birthday party in downtown LA on De . 14, 2019. Photo credit: MEGA.

Initially she was upset, but it quickly passed because Cardi’s never been shy about her body. “For like 30 minutes I was mad, but then again I’m like whatever. Because when I started hosting I showed by boobs all the time because I was a stripper, like f**k it. Everybody saw my t*ts.”

The “Money” rapper, had earlier posted audio to an Instagram story where she exclaimed, “Lord, why the f**k did you have to make me so f**king stupid.” After asking herself “why” multiple times about the accidental upload, she said “I’m not even going to beat myself up about it. I’m just going to eat my breakfast…because I’m not even going to think about it.”

Offset and Cardi B
Cardi B and Offset are seen celebrating Fathers Day at TAO. Photo credit: MEGA.

Clearly her accidental IG flash stayed with her all day, as she felt the need to explain how it went down…while letting fans know that Offset WAS IN BED with her!!! Cardi filed for divorce on Sept. 15, but the pair was photographed making out passionately at her Oct. 10th 28th birthday blowout celebration in Las Vegas. Now that they’re back in bed together, maybe an official reconciliation is in the works for the rap power couple.